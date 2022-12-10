BIWABIK—This past fall “Biketown” was released, a film about mountain biking which featured the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.
The film chronicles not only the struggles of creating areas throughout the country for mountain biking but also the positive impact the sport has had on surrounding communities.
According to Rock Ridge Alpine Ski team head coach Benji Neff, mountain biking has also had a positive impact on his team, which has swollen to 31 racers, the largest group he’s coached.
“Half of the Rock Ridge mountain bike team was ski racers this past year,” Neff said. “And now it seems like the other half is joining the ski team. It’s a good symbiotic relationship.”
Those new all-season mountain athletes are part of a program that’s on the rise. Last season, the Wolverines sent a skier to State for the second year in a row in senior Mia Schuchard. Neff says she’s looking to pick up right where she left off.
“It’s early season but she’s been skiing well. It’s hard to really tell where she’s at until we start racing but so far she’s looking good. Our other senior girl, Eva Roark, is looking awesome as well. We’re really looking forward to a good season from those two seniors and have them go out on a high note.”
“They’ve been friends since they joined the team in seventh grade and are still attached at the hip and it works out well for them training together.”
The Wolverine girls’ squad lost some depth with the graduation of Abbey Crum and Azalea Ray, both dependable point scorers but Neff expects the void to be filled with the likes of sophomore Sophie Nemec and junior Ruby Keskitalo .
“Sophie’s always been a strong skier and now she’s getting older and stronger so I think she’ll be solidly in the mix. And Ruby has also been a good skier, I think we’ll be looking for her to take a step up this year as well. Same with Mya Jacobson.”
The Rock Ridge boys have a lot of returning talent that, according to Neff, have grown right before his eyes.
“This was the group that were the little kids just yesterday and now they’re the old dogs! Travis Bird, Braden Crotteau, Jack Stella, Matthias “Squirrel” Frericks, Caden Lundstrom, we’ve got a big group of boys all that same age all pushing each other vying for those top spots.”
“The competition between on the boys team will be good and will push them along to move up a little bit.”
“The ones who joined in seventh grade are really coming into their own as racers now. It’s weird because now they’re driving to practice! I can’t comprehend how those kids are old enough to drive!”
One Rock Ridge skier who isn’t old enough to drive but has caught Neff’s eye during early season practice is eighth grader Wyatt Petrack.
“Wyatt had been racking up medals on the JV circuit last year and he’s been skiing really well in practice so I’m excited to see how the season shapes up for him.”
The Wolverines were fortunate to have Giants Ridge open for skiing the day after Thanksgiving and with the first race on the schedule not until Dec will have almost a full month of training under their belts.
“I think it’s great. Often as coaches we are rushing to get the kids ready for that first race and maybe pushing them into race mode a little too quickly. This gives us a little more time to work on the fundamentals and get those solid before we get into a race. It’s a little more relaxed this year and I think our athletes are going to benefit from that.”
“It’s always good to be able to get onto the hill, get on the race runs, the biggest thing is just having terrain available to get the kids out doing drills, getting the rust off themselves, getting the rust off their skis. We should be good to go when it’s time for that first race.”
