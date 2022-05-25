DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team has every player alive going into the final day at the Section 7A Individual Tennis Tournament.
The Wolverines didn’t drop a single match all day Wednesday meaning their top two singles players and top two doubles teams will all be in action today fighting for a spot at the individual state tournament next week.
“We’re feeling very fortunate to have everyone going into the second day,” Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb said Wednesday night. “The team stuff comes first but having all these guys get a chance to keep playing and make it to state individually is really a testament to how hard they’ve worked this year.”
Play was moved from Longview in Duluth to the Duluth Indoor Tennis Center due to rain throughout the day.
The Wolverines were solid in singles with Jared Delich and Gavin Benz earning the top two seeds in the tournament and, with that, a bye to the quarterfinals.
In his quarterfinal match, Delich faced off with the No. 8 seed Sam Bailey of Cloquet. Bailey was of little problem for the Rock Ridge junior as he picked up the 6-0, 6-1 win to move into today’s semifinals. Delich will begin play today taking on the No. 4 seed Chase Sams of Hermantown.
On the other side of the bracket, Benz faced off with the No. 7 seed Ben Kangas of Hermantown. It was another easy win for Rock Ridge, with Benz dropping just one game to win 6-0, 6-1. He’ll begin his day today with the No. 3 seed Ethan Lavan out of Cloquet.
On his singles players, Friedlieb said it was clear his players had done enough to earn the top two seeds.
“They’re very well earned seeds for Jared and Gavin. Their first matches showed how well they can play. They had to wait around a little bit to get their match in but once they got on the court they played great.”
In doubles, Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa picked up the No. 3 seed and did battle with Hermantown’s Gabe Swenson and Ely Young in the quarterfinals. The top doubles tandem for the Wolverines during the regular season, the pair picked up the 6-1, 6-2 win and cruised into the semifinals.
Finally, Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament and took on Jamison St. Clair and Ben Harris, the No. 4 team from Aitkin. Dropping the first set 6-3, the Wolverine duo turned things around and took the second set 6-4 to even things up. In the decisive final set, Bradach and Buggert came out on top, winning 6-3 to move into the semifinals.
Ruedebusch and Lamppa will open play today with Cooper Hendrickson and Drew Anderson, the second seed out of Hibbing. Bradach and Buggert will start their day against Max Plante and Aaron Evjen, the top seeded team from Hermantown.
On the doubles side, Friedlieb said the Wolverines pairs played well in their own ways.
“Kasey and Keegan came out and played solid doubles tennis that we’re used to seeing from them.
“For Jake and Owen, it was a bit different since they’re our No. 3 and 4 singles players. Owen is a senior so he got first pick for individuals with the rest of the seniors and he chose Jake as a partner. You could tell at first they needed some time to get used to playing doubles and being partners. But from the second set on they just played great tennis and they figured things out quickly.”
Two spots in both singles and doubles are up for grabs today with the section champion as well as the second place finishers both earning a spot at state next week.
Matches will begin again at the Longview Tennis Center in Duluth at 9 a.m. today.
