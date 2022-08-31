VIRGINIA — As many teams look to open their cross country season today, the annual kickoff meet at the Virginia Golf Course nearly didn’t happen.
Rock Ridge head cross country coach Chris Ismil said the recent heavy rainfalls nearly made it impossible for the races to go ahead, but things turned around and conditions at the Virginia Golf Course look well enough to run on as of Tuesday night.
“This almost didn’t happen because of the weather,” Ismil said Tuesday evening. “The golf course was concerned of course of all the runners destroying the course after all the rain we’ve been getting. Things have calmed down and a lot is going on to make sure this meet happens. Now, the night before, I think we’re OK.”
The two-mile girls junior high race will kick off at 10 a.m. with the junior high boys to follow. The girls varsity and JV race is expected to start at 10:50 a.m. with the boys race following at 11:30 a.m.
With over a dozen teams slated to make an appearance in Virginia, Ismil expects a large turnout from racers and fans alike.
“Right now we’re at about 14 teams. We anticipate just under 400 runners to be on the course Wednesday and I think it’s a great way for area athletes to get their season started.”
Just why is the Virginia Golf Course a good place to kick things off?
“To me, it’s an easy course,” Ismil explained. “It’s very, very flat. You’re going to do some hills which will be good for the runners but for the most part, it’s very flat. It has been very wet recently so it’s a very green course. It’s very soft right now so I don’t think people will have to be concerned with injuries either. It’ll be easy on the joints this week.”
For his own crop of runners, the Wolverines are looking for a strong start to the season from their veterans, but Ismil said he always likes to call the first meet a “training meet” regardless of any runner’s experience level.
“For most of the kids here, this is their first race since track season or last cross country season. They’ve been training in the summer so we tell them to just think of this like more training. We’re not here to win it or set any PRs but it’s about getting back into the feel of running, being competitive, learning how to run a race. You’ll get to run against people who aren’t your teammates and try to get back in that racing mentality.”
For the junior high runners tackling their first competitive two-mile, or the varsity runner hoping to set a good baseline in the 5K, Ismil said the biggest thing for any runner is getting over the nerves and completing the race without injury.
“The simplest things are going to get any runner nervous in the first race of the year. Some kids have never ran a race like this before so they’ll be figuring out what that’s like. Some of our more competitive runners are so far ahead of their teammates that this is the first time they’ll be pushed in three weeks.
“And ultimately we don’t want the kids to over exert themselves. This is only the beginning so getting in and out without injuries will be a big thing for all of our kids.”
While winning isn’t the main goal, Ismil is still keeping his eye on how things could shake out competitively. He expects the Wolverine boys to be the favorites after coming off of a fifth-place finish at state last year and hopes to see if the girls team can compete with 7AA powerhouse Hibbing.
“I think our boys have set a goal for themselves to reach as high as they did last year and go even further. For the girls, we know Hibbing runs a very solid group again this year and it will be interesting to see how many of our girls can compete with them and how close we are by the end of the day.”
Kicking off Year 2 of the Rock Ridge cross country program, Ismil wanted to give praise to those who helped get the meet rolling again this year.
“We’re super appreciative to the City of Virginia and the golf course personnel for working with our school and our program. We couldn’t do it without them. Our communities have been excited to put on another quality race for our area runners and we couldn’t do it without folks like them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.