PARK CENTER—The Rock Ridge wrestling team came ready to wrestle this weekend, sweeping three matches at a quadrangular in Brooklyn Center on Friday before taking third at the Pirate Wrestling Classic in Park Center on Saturday.

“We’re very pleased with the way the kids wrestled this weekend,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “No doubt it was a long weekend and these kids were definitely tired.”

