RUSH CITY — The Rock Ridge wrestling team put together an impressive showing at the Rush City tournament this past Saturday, winning the 10 team tournament with 181 points.
Only wrestling in 11 of the 14 weight classes, the Wolverines aimed to pin as many opponents as possible to add to their team score to make up for the lack of bodies. In 37 matches, Rock Ridge won by pin 22 times.
Taking first in their respective weight classes for the Wolverines was Nolan Campbell at 126 pounds (3-0) and Miigwen Tuchel at 170 pounds (3-0). Rock Ridge also had numerous runner-up finishes with Jackson endall (132), Jacob Burress (138) and Damian Tapio (160) all having successful days.
Third place finishes include Erik Sundquist (145) and Gavin Benz (152). Dutch Hedblom (120) and Keegan Comer (195) finished fourth in their weight classes while Gage Benz (106) did not place.
On his team’s performance at the tournament, head coach Dennis Benz was pleased that his team showed up when they needed to.
“We had an early morning and sometimes you wonder how the kids will respond,” Benz said. “They obviously showed up to wrestle, which was nice to see. The extra pins were no doubt the difference to give us the first place trophy. As coaches, we cannot say enough about this group. They are hard workers and they do not complain when we might push them a little to get them to be the best they can be. They really did deserve this win and we are very proud of them.”
With this year’s team having worked together for many years now, Benz believes they have a chance for a special season.
“Most of them have been together since grade school. They stayed together, they worked hard and they became great friends. If we stay healthy, hopefully we might have a chance to make a run for a section title. We’ll enjoy the win for now but they know when Monday comes they have to go back to work.”
Rock Ridge will be back in action today when they host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Park Rapids beginning at 5 p.m. in Mountain Iron.
