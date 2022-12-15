SUPERIOR — The Rock Ridge wrestling team traveled to Superior on Tuesday and split a pair of matches against two Wisconsin opponents.
In their opener against Cumberland, the Wolverines tied with the Beavers 34-34, but Cumberland earned the win on criteria.
Rock Ridge got wins from Dutch Hedblom (126 pounds), Grant Benz (138), Jackson Kendall (145), Damian Tapio (170), and Gavin Flannigan. Keegan Comer (220) and Gage Benz (106) won via forfeit.
Tapio and Flannigan both picked up early pins in their matches, coming at 40 seconds and 24 seconds, respectively.
“There were a couple matches that did not go the way we thought they would and that certainly made the difference,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “I told the kids that we had to not get pinned and try to get a pin if we could. I told them it was going to be close and they found that out.
“Hopefully they learned a few things, which I believe they did.”
Rock Ridge followed the loss up with a 46-36 win over Superior. The Wolverines picked up wins from Hedblom (126), Kendall (145), Tristan Peterson (160), Flannigan (170), Tapio (182), Komer (220) and Benz (106).
Will Strawser picked up a win by forfeit at 113 pounds.
Rock Ridge got pins from Hedblom (49 seconds), Peterson (1:33), Flannigan (0:26), Tapio (1:11) Comer (3:13) and Benz (0:37).
Benz said after the match that his team came out better prepared for the second match with an energy they should have brought to the opener.
“We wrestled more aggressively and the outcome was better than the previous match. We just need to keep working and improving.”
Benz says things are slowly coming together for his team as they continue to get acclimated to their new space.
“We’re still getting adjusted to the practice schedule and the new room. The kids seem to be starting to settle in and getting used to it more and more every day.”
Rock Ridge grapplers will be back in action this Friday and Saturday at the Pequot Lakes Tournament.
