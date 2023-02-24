VIRGINIA—While their team season may have ended last week in a Section 7AA quarterfinal loss to Aitkin, the Rock Ridge wrestling team has put that behind them in order to focus on what’s next.

That means putting in a solid week of practice before heading south to Rush City for the section 7AA individual tournament running all day Saturday. Wrestlers finishing in the top two in their weight class can punch a ticket to next week’s state meet at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

