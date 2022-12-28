VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge wrestling team got their first taste of a home meet this year, downing both Ashland and rival Hibbing Wednesday in a triangular at the new Laurentian Elementary School gymnasium.
In their opener, the Wolverines downed the Oredockers 51-22 before following that up with a 45-34 win over the Bluejackets.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said after the triangular that he was overall positive on his team’s performance in the two wins.
“Ashland is always competitive and Hibbing is going to bring their best against us,” Benz said. “They have a lot of seniors and experienced wrestlers on that team. But overall, we wrestled really well. There were a couple hiccups here and there but we overcame them. Even in our exhibition matches, I thought everyone wrestled really well. It was nice to see us come prepared to wrestle that way today.”
Against Ashland, the Wolverines picked up four wins in the six matches wrestled and then won another five by forfeit.
At 138 pounds, Grant Benz picked up a pin on Shawn Beaver at the 44-second mark in the first period. Jackson Kendall followed that up with a pin at 56 seconds in his 145-pound match with Gage Mieirrotto.
Ashland got one back at 152 pounds with Laken Villaverde earning a 17-4 major decision over Colton Gallus.
Rock Ridge’s last two wins against the Oredockers came consecutively with Tristan Peterson earning a 17-15 sudden victory in overtime against Connor Kaseno at 160 pounds and Damian Tapio pinning Christopher Craig at the 1:07 mark at 170 pounds.
Ashland closed out the match with a win at 220 pounds with Gunnar Crowe pinning Keegan Comer 30 seconds into the third period.
“It’s always important for us to start strong,” Benz said of his grapplers that wrestled in the opener. “Sometimes you get caught sleeping but it seemed like we did OK with that today.”
Against Hibbing, Rock Ridge got the match started off on the right foot, winning the 106-pound match with Gage Benz pinning Ben Masheimer at the 3:48 mark to pick up six points. The ‘Jackets knotted things up right after at 113 pounds when Nehemiah Figueroa got a quick pin on Grayson Bennett, winning in just 52 seconds.
Rock Ridge picked up a win by forfeit at 120 and 132 pounds, but Hibbing got five of those points back when Christian Jelle won by technical fall over Dutch Hedblom at 126 pounds.
Up 18-11, the Wolverines went on a tear over the next three matches. At 138 pounds, Kendall picked up a pin on Kaden Sweeney at 138 pounds in 59 seconds, Grant Benz pinned Aaron Roff in 1:16 at 152 pounds and Gallus found a pin at 4:23 on Kenney Miraflores at 152 pounds.
The consecutive wins put Rock Ridge up 36-16, with available points for the Bluejackets running out. Brysson Larrabee closed the deficit by five points in his 170 pound match, getting a win by technical fall over Peterson.
Rock Ridge, however, closed the match out nicely, winning two of their last three bouts. At 170 pounds, Gavin Flannigan pinned Preston Thronson for six more at the 1:10 mark. Then at 182, Tapio earned a 9-4 decision over Cooper Hendrickson for three more.
Hibbing took the last wrestled match of the day with Thomas Hagen pinning Comer in 1:17 at the 195 pound match before taking 220 and 285 via forfeit to put the final score at 45-34.
“We knew against Hibbing it was going to be close,” Benz said after the match. “We wanted to get the extra points when we could and save some here and there. We told the guys to not get pinned if they can avoid it and you saw Tristan Peterson managed to do that to save us a point. Maybe it didn’t matter today but in another match it certainly could.
“Hibbing has a nice team with all those seniors. We didn’t have any seniors on the mat today and only two juniors. So we had a bunch of underclassmen out there wrestling really well and that’s encouraging for us to see. Hibbing will probably fine tune some things and we’ll see them again in a few tournaments and in sections so who knows what’ll happen then.”
Managing to wrestle in front of a home crowd, Benz said the new space at the Laurentian was unique, but it worked out well in the end.
“It worked out. We had to adjust and move some things around but it’s a nice gym. It was nice to be at home in front of our own crowd this time. We didn’t have to move our things very far and the people got along. We had great support out there today.”
Rock Ridge’s lone remaining home meet on the schedule will be on Jan. 19 when they host Pine City and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway.
“Pine City’s got a nice team. We only beat them by six last time so hopefully we can work hard and increase that margin.”
Heading into the new year, Benz is hoping his team can continue on the trajectory they’re on.
“I’m really happy with how things turned out. The kids will get some time off before the new year here and then we get back to work. I like what I’m seeing so hopefully we can keep it up.”
Hibbing 48,
Ashland 21
VIRGINIA—In the first match of the day in Virginia, the Bluejackets downed the Oredockers 48-21, winning four of the eight matches wrestled and picking up four more wins by forfeit.
Christian Jelle (132) won by pin over Justin Defoe in 1:30, Bryson Larrabee (160) pinned Connor Kaseno in 1:20, Preston Thronson (170) pinned Christopher Craig at 1:45 and Ian Larrabee (220) pinned Isaac Pearce at 5:33.
Ashland got wins from Shawn Beaver (126) over Kaden Sweeney 6-4 in overtime, Gage Mieirrotto (145) over Aaron Roff with a pin at 55 seconds, Laken Villaverde (152) with a pin over Kenney Miraflores at 2:29 and Gunnar Crowe (285) with a pin at 1:29 against Alex Hendrickson.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cromwell-Wright 64,
Mesabi East 41
CLOQUET—At the Wood City Classic, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team closed out their two-game stretch with a 64-41 loss to Cromwell-Wright.
Alyssa Prophet and Marta Forslien both led the way for the Giants, posting 15 points each.
Sascha Korpela paced the Cardinals with a game-high 19 points. Jill Anderson added 14. Isabella Anderson chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 6 when they host Pequot Lakes.
ME 19 22—41
CW 32 32—64
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 3, Alyssa Prophet 15, Olivia Forsline 1, Paige Vandervort 2, Marta Forsline 15, Allie Lamppa 5; Three pointers: Prophet 3, M. Forsline 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 4-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Cromwell-Wright: Bryanna Foster 4, Siiena Anderson 9, Emaleigh Olesiak 6, Sascha Korpela 19, Vaida Blomquist 2, Isabella Anderson 10, Jill Anderson 14; Three pointers: S. Anderson 1, Olesiak 2, Korpela 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
