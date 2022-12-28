VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge wrestling team got their first taste of a home meet this year, downing both Ashland and rival Hibbing Wednesday in a triangular at the new Laurentian Elementary School gymnasium.

In their opener, the Wolverines downed the Oredockers 51-22 before following that up with a 45-34 win over the Bluejackets.

