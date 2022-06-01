DULUTH — Coming into Wade Stadium on Tuesday, the No. 5 Rock Ridge Wolverines felt ready to play playoff baseball.
Not only did they come in feeling prepared, they executed on the field, going 2-0 to start the 7AA postseason with a 4-1 win over No. 12 Mora and an 8-5 win over No. 4 Proctor.
A low scoring game with the Mustangs to get things started, the Wolverines found themselves trailing 1-0 against Mora ace James Oslin. Oslin carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning when the Rock Ridge bats finally woke up.
The Wolverines knotted things up to make it a 1-1 game before Will Bittmann came to bat and ripped a double to score two runs to give his team the lead. Another Rock Ridge run came home to score before the inning was over with the Wolverines pitching holding on to give their team the win.
Bittmann got the start for the Wolverines on the bump, giving up the one run on four hits over three innings. He struck out five.
John Kendall came on in relief and got the win, giving up a lone hit over three innings while striking out five. Dylan Hedley pitched the final inning and was perfect while recording one strikeout.
Oslin took the loss, giving up the four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, the Wolverines got hits from Hedley, Bittmann, Griffin Dosan, Jaden Lang, Carter Mavec and Gavin Dahl.
Taking a while to get going, Rock Ridge co-head coach Brian Skadsem said his team wasn’t getting down despite the bats not clicking early on.
“Give Mora credit,” Skadsem said. “They do a nice job over there. The pitcher was lights out through five but our guys weren’t playing like we were down. The body language was good and we stayed the course and managed to break things open with the four-run inning. We closed things out in the top of the seventh and I think that exciting win helped us right after in the game against Proctor.”
Co-head coach Jamie Lindseth commended his team for fighting through against Oslin as the Mustangs hoped to pull off the first round upset.
“Every team has their guy and that’s the hard part about the first round. Everybody wants to get the win to keep going and keep playing. If somebody throws their best guy in the first game, you can get upset. Our pitching kept us in it. I thought Will threw well. Kendall and Hedley looked solid and our guys just didn’t five up. Once they got it rolling, they kept rolling.”
Against Proctor, Rock Ridge’s momentum from their win over Mora, continued into the second game where they scored two in the second and six in the third to take an 8-1 lead over the Rails.
A double from Lang and a double from Uhan scored the two Wolverine runs in the second. Lang and Uhan added singles in the third along with Carter Flannigan while Kendall rocketed a double to help put up the six runs.
Proctor added a run in the fourth and three in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolverines sent them to the elimination bracket while extending their late-season win streak to 10 games.
Rock Ridge again went with three pitchers in an attempt to keep pitch counts low. Dylan Hedley got the start and the win, surrendering one run on five hits over three innings while striking out three.
Carter Mavec pitched the next one and 1/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks. Carter Flannigan took over the final two and 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Lang finished the game 3-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Uhan was 2-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Suffering an early-season 5-4 loss to the Rails back in April, both coaches agreed that the Wolverines didn’t put their best foot forward the first time around. Getting the win in their second meeting with the Rails was a solid sign of how far Rock Ridge had come.
“I don’t want to say they’re our rivals, but both kids from Eveleth and Virginia, Rock Ridge as a whole, want to bring their A-game against Proctor,” Lindseth said. “And they want to bring their A-game to us as well. They scored first but Dylan shut them down after that. We got the bats going and I think the kids stepped it up defensively to keep the lead intact.”
Skadsem said the win came down to keeping the momentum from the win against Mora and making adjustments from their first meeting with Proctor.
“We didn’t play a great game against them the first time. They played well and deserved to win but we didn’t play as well as we could have. Being so early in the season, we were able to learn from it and made adjustments the second time. We scored runs early with the momentum we already had and I think we secured our spot and took care of business.”
Rock Ridge will continue on in the winner’s bracket today when they take on No. 1 Esko at 2 p.m. in Superior. Should they win, they’ll play again next Tuesday. A loss means they’ll play an elimination game later today at 7 p.m against the winner of Proctor and Rush City.
“Seeing these teams again that we’ve seen early in the season, we won’t get shook the second time around,” Lindseth said about the Eskomos. “It’s almost like déjà vu. We’ve seen them before, we don’t care who they throw, who’s catching or who’s batting. If we watch our own bobbers, we’ll be fine.”
Playing the top-seeded team in the tournament, Skadsem said that should alleviate some of the pressure that comes with playing playoff baseball.
“The pressure is on them. They’re the team on top so we can just go in and play. If we take care of the ball, be solid defensively and have good at bats, we can play with them. During this streak of ours, we weren’t always having great hitting or even timely hitting, but we were putting the ball in play consistently and giving ourselves a chance to get on base and score. Esko has quality pitching that will make that tough for us, but we need to give ourselves a chance just by having quality at bats.”
The Wolverines will have their full arsenal of pitchers available to them today. Giving multiple arms a chance to see some innings on Tuesday, Rock Ridge’s pitching plan has come together nicely.
“We’ve had this conversation all season long about developing pitchers,” Skadsem said. “We give everyone enough pitches to improve but also save arms so we can use them after a couple days rest.”
“We’re at where we hoped we would be,” Lindseth said about pitching and the team in general. “We planned to make it to this point and now the kids just have to go out and earn it.”
