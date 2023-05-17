BIWABIK — It was a Rock Ridge sweep Wednesday at the Quarry as the Wolverines boys and girls golf teams both captured East Range Conference Championships at Giants Ridge.

The Rock Ridge came out on top by 83 strokes, with a four-player total of 332. Ely/Northeast Range was second with 415. International Falls was third at 429 and Mesabi East was fourth at 469.

