BIWABIK — It was a Rock Ridge sweep Wednesday at the Quarry as the Wolverines boys and girls golf teams both captured East Range Conference Championships at Giants Ridge.
The Rock Ridge came out on top by 83 strokes, with a four-player total of 332. Ely/Northeast Range was second with 415. International Falls was third at 429 and Mesabi East was fourth at 469.
On the girls’ side, Rock Ridge came out on top with a four-golfer score of 394. Mesabi East was second at 412 and Ely/Northeast Range was third at 419.
Taking home individual medalist honors were Landon Richter (78) of Rock Ridge for the boys and Kelby Anderson (84) of International Falls for the girls.
In the boys event, Rock Ridge occupied the top seven spots at the meet. Eli Devich was second behind Richter with an 81. Mason Collie and Dylan Nelson tied for third with an 84. Kyle Beaudette was fifth with an 85, Travis Bird sixth with an 86 and Easton Walters and Connor Swan tied for seventh with an 89.
North Woods’ Eli Smith was the next highest golfer, also tying for seventh with an 89. International Falls’ Paxton Sivonen and Rock Ridge’s Jace Kauppi rounded out the top 10 with 92s.
Thomas Homer was tops for Northeast Range/Ely in 14th (99) while teammate Lewis Powell was 16th (101). Sammy Prijatel finished in 18th (102) and Wesley Sandy tied for 19th (113).
Jared Doherty led Mesabi East after tying for 19th. Jackson Micheletti was 22nd (115), Trevor Prophet 25th (120) and Nicholas Butzke 26th (121).
In the girls’ event, Rock Ridge’s Madison Fingeroos and North Woods’ Tori Olson tied for second behind Anderson, finishing with identical 94s. Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty was fourth with a 96.
Rock Ridge’s Emma Berg was fifth (97), Mesabi East’s Allie Lamppa was sixth (98) and the Wolverines’ Mylee Young was seventh (99).
Maizy Sundblad led Ely/Northeast Range in eighth place with a 101 while teammate Abby Koivisto was ninth (103). Rock Ridge’s Erin Hughes and Sydney Spelts, as well as Northeast Range/Ely’s Danica Sundblad tied for 10th (104).
Mesabi East rounded out their scoring top four with Kara Swanson and Gianna Lay, both of whom tied for 13th with a score of 109.
Northeast Range/Ely’s top four was finished off by Cylvia DeBeltz in 17th (111).
North Woods did not return a team score, but Madison Dantes finished 19th with a 118.
