05.17.22 RRHS track mia stark nora stark-1.jpg

Rock Ridge’s Mia Stark hands the baton off to her sister Nora during the girls 4x800 relay at last year’s IRC Championship meet in Chisholm.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA—Below is a capsule look at the Rock Ridge girls’ track and field team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments