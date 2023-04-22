VIRGINIA—Below is a capsule look at the Rock Ridge girls’ track and field team.
—
Head Coach: Deanna Kerzie (42 years coaching, head track and field coach for 30 years.
Key Losses: Ava Fink, McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Jennie Krause, Ella Lamppa, Sydney Fitzgerald
Key Returners: Seniors Katelyn Torrel and Avah Kraushaar, distance; Jolie Stocke: Sprints; Mia Schucard, Shot/Discus. Juniors: Maija Rantala, hurdles; Ashley Dah, sprints; Mia Stark, 400m. Freshman Nora Stark, distance; Abigail Sather, hurdles and high jump; Jacinda Wilcox, triple jump. Addison Youngren, 400m; eighth grader Miia Johnson, distance.
Others expected to contribute: We have newcomers out for the first time this year and are already competing at great levels including freshmen Liz Fultz (sprints and long jump), Maija and Lexi Lamppa (distance and 400m); junior Emily Pontinen and senior Siri Stocke (sprints).
Team Strength: These girls do not give up. With the terrible spring we have had, they continue to train and strive to be better each day. This is the third year for Rock Ridge and the combining of schools has been extraordinary. These girls have great personalities, the willingness to change and push hard. Our new facility is absolutely beautiful and we are looking forward to getting on the track to practice and next year host meets. Every area of the facility is top of the line and having the turf football field adds to our practices.
Team Weakness: Pole Vault. Once the weather cooperates, we will finally be able to put the pole vault pit out and start training.
Outlook and Season Goals for the 2023 season: The biggest factor right now is Mother Nature. This has been one of the most challenging springs. Our goal is, by the end of the season, to have personal bests. Those personal best, for some, will advance them from Section Prelims to Section Finals and State.
Teams To beat: Rock Ridge hopes to defend the IRC Conference title this year. In Section 7AA our biggest competitors are Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
