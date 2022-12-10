EVELETH—The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team is looking for growth.
Whether that’s the growth of new traditions as a program or the growth of their playing style into a more aggressive and sophisticated one, first-year head coach Paddy Elsmore says the building blocks for improvement are there for her team.
“For us, I think the biggest thing we’re looking to establish is new traditions as well as bring in a more aggressive style that plays with some more sophisticated systems,” Elsmore said. “Getting everyone on the same page will take a while but we’re building towards something with this team and we think we have some really strong building blocks to do that.”
Through nine games, 19 of the Wolverines’ 24 goals on the season have come from a strong, young trio in freshman Natalie Bergman (11 goals), freshman Ayla Troutwine (five) and eighth grader Mayme Scott (three).
“There’s a lot of young players who have been with the program for many years that are the stronghold for the team right now,” Elsmore said. “They lead on the ice and you see it in the points they put up. Off the ice they’re becoming leaders but they’re still growing. They’re growing with the team every day.”
Elsmore said some of the older players have shown themselves as strong leaders, even if they’re not the one putting points on the board.
“You look at a veteran like Teryn Swan. She’s a very strong leader for us. Then there’s a bunch of girls that are older but maybe they’re on JV and lead the team in other ways. Elle Otto came back to play and is supporting the team very well.”
Elsmore says their duo of goaltenders in sophomore Nola Kwiatkowski and junior Daisy Andrews are also making their presence known.
“Those are two strong goalies. They can carry us and help us build with that strong backbone we have right now.”
With the scoring chances coming from their younger players, Elsmore says she doesn’t look at the youth as a challenge, but instead as an opportunity.
“You can develop these kids for a few more years. They have another three or four years and that’s exciting to see. In this short time we’ve had this year, they’ve already made so many strides so being able to work with them for another couple of years, it makes you excited about what they can do when they’re seniors along with the younger kids coming up behind them.
“The youth program is working hard and doing a good job. Hopefully we continue bringing up good talent and create educated hockey players. That’s the goal.”
Already deep into their regular season schedule, Elsmore says the biggest challenge for her team is finding consistency.
“That’s something that comes with experience and we don’t have that by age. I think the more we play, the better things like that will become. It’s not something I’m worried about because even in these last four weeks, I’ve seen so much growth. We’ve played some strong teams and we’ve been in almost every game. We can compete so now it’s just about preparation and the little things that come with experience.”
Coming in as a new head coach, Elsmore says the Wolverines are responding well to all the new things that come with a changing of the guard.
“Some of the processes we go through are new. Working out every day off of the ice. Not just lifting but just doing something to be a better athlete. Then we do on-ice practices and go over new things and new systems.
“Being able to look at film is another important thing. The girls can see what they’re doing instead of just me telling them. It creates that full circle where you can put the pieces together and find a groove. That helps create expectations for the future too. You want these girls to have to earn a spot on the team.”
Overall, Elsmore has been pleased with the amount of support she and the rest of the team have received from across the area.
“I think the community support we’ve gotten in a very short time is very exciting. Getting sponsors and having families support us, having spectators in the bleachers and people watching online; those things are really exciting. The hockey tradition in this area is incredible and hopefully we can grow the love for girls hockey a little bit more and do some exciting things with the boys team and with the community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.