VIRGINIA — In their second year together as a program, the Rock Ridge girls’ golf team will look to make some big strides after returning five of their six players that made the Section 7AA finals.
Co-head coaches Cathy Larson and Kim Plesha expect that core to be solid this season, while also helping bring the newer golfers up to speed.
“Five of the six girls from the team that made the Section Finals are back,” Larson said. “They’re led by seniors Azalea Ray, Hailey Tarr and Britta Nordin. Emma Berg (eighth grader) and Mylee Young (sophomore) are in their second year on the team, and I expect them to show big improvements now that they are used to playing competitively.”
Ray, Tarr and Young led the team last season at the Section 7AA championships, finishing in 14th, 20th and 21st, respectively.
Bringing Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert together last year, combined with the loss of 2020 spring sports due to Covid-19 was a challenge for the program, but Plesha said the team found a way to make it work.
“Last year our biggest obstacle became our biggest strength which was coming together as one when Rock Ridge Girls Golf was formed for the first time,” Plesha said. “These ladies have come a long way together and have formed the most unique, friendly, inspiring and such a successful squad. This year has been no different, they have all welcomed all our new girls to our golf family with open arms and strong hearts.”
Larson noted that the positivity this season, despite being stuck indoors, has been high and that the future of the team looks bright.
“We have a lot of new players that are showing promise in the limited practices we have been able to have with this weather. I am looking forward to seeing what kind of scores they can give us once we are out on the course.”
When the courses are ready to be played on, Larson expects that teams with depth will be able to withstand the high number of meets in a short amount of time.
“When we can get outside, I expect a lot of meets in a very short time. This will be difficult for all the players, but favor the teams that have enough depth to give some girls a day off at times when they need it.”
When it comes to late in the season, North Woods and Mesabi East will field solid teams in the East Range Conference, but both coaches hope the Wolverines will once again make the final day of the 7AA meet.
“We made it to the Section Final as a team last year. We will be looking to repeat that accomplishment and move up in the field. Section 7AA is up for grabs.”
Plesha hopes that once the meets start up, the team will continue to make big gains on the course.
“We want to continue to have fun and support each other so we can be successful on the course. We’d like to build each other up to be the best we can be on and off the course.”
