Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ golfers will be starting some new traditions this spring after the two schools came together to form the Rock Ridge girls’ golf team.
“My goal for this season’s team is to make it a positive experience for all,’’ said co-coach Cathy Larson, who is now in her 33rd year. With the history being made, “every score we post will be a first for Rock Ridge.’’
Co-coach Kim Plesha (8th year) said the combination of the two programs is bringing girls that were already playing hockey, figure skating and other sports with each other together again under the Rock Ridge umbrella. “That is the bonus part that we do have. Everybody’s excited to be together.’’
From the E-G side of things, Larson has one returning player and two newcomers. From Virginia, Plesha has eight returners and nine first-year players.
A year after missing 2020 golf due to the coronavirus pandemic, only junior Hailey Tarr returned for E-G “so it made sense to combine now,’’ Larson said. “Hailey has worked hard on her game, and she deserves a chance to play on a team.’’
Missing out on last year’s season was a huge disappointment, Larson said. “I was very much looking forward to enjoying the senior season for Mollie Albrecht and Taya Kwiatkowski. Those two are irreplaceable, and their legacy of four state appearances each was a good final chapter for the E-G Golden Bear team.
Larson added that junior Sydney Fitzgerald and freshman Mylee Young also joined from E-G. “I am looking forward to seeing what they will be able to add to the team when we can start getting some scores. … both come from families who golf, and may be able to contribute right away.’’
Other E-G players on the Rock Ridge roster include sophomore Tayler Harju, sophomore Amanda Johnson, freshman Malena Peterson, and sophomore Abygail Roush.
In addition, “coach Plesha has all of her team members returning from two years ago, so it should be a good fit.’’
Plesha is more than excited with the girls that are coming back. “This group of girls is just phenomenal. The girls are really supportive of each other and are cheering each other on.’’
The now former Blue Devils that are returning to the links are as follows: Junior Hannah Anderson, sophomore Rachel Lillegaard (from Mountain Iron-Buhl), junior Britta Nordin, junior Azalea Ray, freshman Sydney Spelts, junior Cassie Williams-Klem, junior Kristin Williams-Klem, and freshman Elizabeth Nyland.
The newcomers include seventh-grader Emma Berg, freshman Kindle Friebe, senior Lexiss Trygg, junior Taia Grishaber, eighth-grader Hanna Johnsen, eighth-grader Anya Schuchard, junior Kelsey Squires, sophomore Meg Seeber and seventh-grader Mary Kate Seeber.
“I’m excited to see what the season’s going to bring,’’ Plesha said. “I think our biggest goal is just going out there and having fun and enjoying each other.’’
“There are many young, new players from both schools, so the future looks bright,’’ Larson said.
“Since we haven’t seen competition for two years, it is very difficult to pick favorites for the East Range Conference or Section 7AA, but I would expect North Woods to come in with a strong team in the ERC,’’ she added.
