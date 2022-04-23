EVELETH — In their first year together as a track and field team, the Rock Ridge girls may have surprised a few teams, capturing the 7A North subsection title and finishing in fourth at the section meet.
They sent two to state, including 7A 200 meter champion Ava Fink and triple jump runner-up Elli Jankila.
All the success seems to be working for the Wolverines as their numbers have ballooned in the second year much to the joy of co-head coaches Deanna Kerzie and Murray Anderson.
“This is our second year as a combined Rock Ridge team,” Kerzie said. “And our numbers increased in grades 7-12 to over 70 athletes. The positive attitude of all athletes is our greatest strength. We support and help each other, no matter the age or experience of the girls.”
The Wolverines say goodbye to a platoon of 2021 seniors that helped build the program up in the first year including Jankila (now competing at St. Scholastica in basketball), Maggie Landwer (track and field at U of M-Morris), Alex Wercinski (track and cross country at the Naval Academy), Abby Keport, Emma Avikainen and Addison Johnson.
The sport of track and field is expanding in Minnesota. Formerly a two-class sport, it is now three classes. The addition of a third class now puts Rock Ridge in 7AA, along with similar sized programs such as Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Cloquet and Hermantown. The Wolverines will aim to finish strong in 7AA by year’s end.
With the bump up to 7AA, the Wolverines have had to travel further to secure meets with similar competition. And although the majority of teams in 7AA hail from the Northland, the 7AA prelims and finals will be down south in North Branch.
“We have moved up a class and we’re competing against teams we have never seen in the past. Learning who and what teams are the ones we need to go after is a big part of this year.”
Fink returns as a senior this year after her state trip last year and will also be a part of the sprint relays, the long jump and the 100 meter dash to go with the 200. Other seniors on the team include Ella Lamppa (sprint relays, horizontal jumps), Jennie Krause (300 hurdles, sprint relays), Abby Crum (sprint relays, 400), Kaari Harsila (mile and 4x800 relay), McKendrick Landwer (sprint relays, discus), Kenzie Rasmussen (throws), Mariele Paulson (sprint relays, long jump) and Jillian Zeidler (400). Joining the team for the first time this year is Anna Fink, who will compete in sprints and the sprint relays.
The junior class adds in Sydney Fitzgerald (throws), Avah Kraushaar (distance events, 4x800 relay), Katelyn Torrel (4x800, 800 meters), Kolie Stocke (hurdles, triple jump), Mia Schuchard (throws), Becca Kowalski (two mile) and Eva Roark (throws).
Sophomores include Lucy Virant (hurdles), Maija Rantala (hurdles), Ashley Dahl (sprints)(, Ellie Bjorge (high jump), Mia Stark (800, 4x800) and Alex Gustafson (throws).
The coaches expect some eighth graders to be in the mix as well including Nora Stark (mile, 4x800), Abbie Sather (high jump), Jacinda Wilcox (triple jump), Brynley Heisel (two mile) and Sophie Roark (high jump, sprints).
Spending a lot of time with the throwers, Anderson says the Wolverines should find strength in shot put and triple jump, but being stuck indoors has made it difficult to get practice in.
“This terrible weather causes so many problems due to lack of facilities. We can’t throw in one gym because it causes too many problems and it puts our kids behind.”
Kerzie also says facilities are an issue for Rock Ridge with the teams practicing wherever they can.
“We don’t have a track to train on. If all goes as planned, we might be on our new state of the art track facility in the spring of 2023. Over the years, our athletes have never complained about this and I believe it has made them train even harder.”
One thing that’s nearly impossible to train indoors is pole vault, which Kerzie says is another sore spot for the team.
Both coaches hope by season’s end, the Wolverines will be among the leaders in 7AA while also achieving new personal bests.
“We want to show the rest of the area and our new section that this team will be a competitive, powerful team,” Anderson said. “This team will compete and not settle for mediocre. It’s a group that won’t settle for ‘O.K.’
“For all athletes we want them to have their personal bests at their last meets, whether it’s junior high, varsity, IRCs, the 7AA championships. As a team, we hope to be the champions of 7AA and the IRC.”
