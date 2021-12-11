Rock Ridge girls alpine skiing returns veteran mix; Wolverine boys looking to replace McCarthy

BIWABIK — As the Rock Ridge Alpine Ski Team was tearing down their practice course last Saturday afternoon, another group arrived, drills in hand, and began setting up their own course.
It was a team from Buck Hill, the small Twin Cities ski area renowned for their excellent racing program that spawned legendary skier Lindsey Vonn. They traveled nearly four hours north to train at Giants Ridge.
“From what I understand, they weren’t able to run gates at Buck this weekend,” said Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff. “We’re fortunate to be able to train here at the Ridge with our excellent snowmaking team. We are usually able to get a good headstart on the season here. It doesn’t always happen, but it has this year.”
Formerly known as the Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team, the team may have a new name, but are still committed to churning out fast skiers. The girls team, in particular, hopes to build off a strong 2021 campaign with returning seniors Azalea Ray and Abby Crum, juniors Eva Roark and Mia Schuchard and freshmen Sophia Nemec, Maija Rantala and Mya Jacobson.
Neff is especially excited to continue working with Schuchard and Roark, both of whom have had strong results but still could use some fine tuning. Schuchard, in particular, had races where she would be near the top of the leaderboard on one run, then crash on her second.
“Mia is the Bode Miller of the team. As a coach you don’t want to take that away because that’s what makes her good. But at the same time, a low, late line might be fast for a section or two but in the grand scheme of things not the fastest way to ski a course. With her it’s always a fine line of encouraging the use of that raw speed but also putting some tactics in there so you can actually get a time and not a DNF.”
“And then you have her BFF Eva, who’s truly at the other end of the spectrum,” Neff continued. “There are lots of times when Eva, in my perception, will be training better than Mia - she’s got strong technique and strong tactics - and then we get to race day and she dials it back. And we’re like, ‘This is not the same Eva we saw in training two days ago!’ And that’s obviously the fun part of coaching - you’ve got those dynamics and you’ve got to work it out and encourage those kids along.”
“I’m really excited to see how this group of girls can work together not only to put together good results as a team but to encourage each other and push each other forward,” said Neff. “When kids can play off each other like that everybody wins.”
The boys squad has a big hole to fill after losing two-time state qualifier Jacob McCarthy to graduation. According to Neff, there hasn’t been a clearcut leader as to who will fill that top seed role to begin the season.
“I think Travis Bird is shooting for that spot, Sam Beukema is shooting for it, Caden Lundstrom, Nathan Nemec, Mathias ‘Squirrel’ Frericks - everyone right on their tails are shooting for it too.” Neff said. “It’s a younger group of boys but not a weak group by any means. “
Thinking about how his team compared to that group from the Cities who traveled 450 miles round trip just for a weekend of practice, Neff chuckled.
“We don’t have any of those hard core USSA or FIS kids who race 150 days a year. What we do have are high school kids who are all really good at ripping. And that’s what team skiing is all about.”
The alpine ski racing season begins December 17 with the inaugural Rock Ridge Invitational at Giants Ridge.
