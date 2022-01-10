SUPERIOR — The Rock Ridge wrestling team traveled just over the bridge into Wisconsin Saturday and took home third out of 15 teams in the 2022 Superior Spartan Classic.
The Wolverines finished with 111 points and had four individual champions. Grand Rapids won the tournament with 167 points.
At 120 pounds, Asher Hedblom was a champion for the Wolverines after going 5-0 on the day. Hedblom opened with a 9-3 win over Shell Lake’s Tanner Bandoli and then went on to pin Cawson Klefstad of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser just 50 seconds into the match.
Hedblom also got wins over Adric Dix of Eau Claire Memorial, Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids and his own teammate Dutch Hedlom to finish 5-0 and the 120 pound champion.
At 145 pounds, Erik Sundquist went 5-0 to take home first. Sundquist defeated Memorial’s Michael Organ by technical fall in his first match before taking a 20-9 win over Luck’s Brandon Lucas. In the quarterfinals, Sundquist won by technical fall over Ashland’s Jackson Fiamoncinni.
In the semifinals, he pinned Chetek-Wyerhaeuser’s Wylee Huset at 3:07 and then defeated Lucas again in the championship match with a pin at 5:14.
At 152 pounds, Gavin Benz was the class champion, finishing 5-0 on the day. Benz opened with wins over Grand Rapids’ Oliver Spahn and Shell Lake’s Brockton Naessen. In the quarterfinals, he defeated James Chamberlain of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser by pin at 0:43.
In his semifinal match, Benz earned an 8-4 decision over Luck’s Lucas D’Jock and then defeated Proctor/Hermantown’s Zak McPhee in the championship by a score of 5-2.
Rock Ridge’s final champion of the day came at 160 pounds with Damian Tapio finishing 5-0 on the day.
Tapio picked up early wins over Shell Lake’s Joseph Harrington and Grand Rapids’ Trevor Snetsinger before defeating Northwestern’s Jesse Larson with a pin at 1:58 in their quarterfinal match.
In the semifinals, Tapio earned his fourth pin of the day, finishing Grand Rapids’ Ripley Means in 1:36. In his championship bout, Tapio went 5-5 on pins for the day, getting the late pin over Memorial’s Evan Harper at 4:48.
Two Rock Ridge wrestlers earned third place finishes on the day with Dutch Hedblom going 3-2 at 120 pounds and Jackson Kendall going 4-1 at 126.
Hedblom earned wins over Dix, Bandoli and Klefstad. Kendall started off with an overtime loss to Grand Rapids’ Juston Jobe but then went on to defeat Ladysmith’s Clayton Roscoe and Northwestern’s Camren Benesch.
Kendall fell to Ashland’s Austin Defor but went on to pin Grand Rapids’ Warren Ritter in the third place match at 1:48.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said it was a solid day of wrestling also including the JV team that wrestled as well.
“Overall it was a very good day of wrestling,” Benz said. “It was a pretty big grind for these kids today. Most of them got five matches in. Third on the varsity is great and of the eight kids who wrestled JV I think we only lost three matches so that was a good confidence booster for them. Our kids definitely wrestled well and looked good out there.”
Rock Ridge will hit the mats again today, hosting a 5 p.m. triangular in Virginia.
