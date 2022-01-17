ASHLAND, Wis. — The Rock Ridge wrestling team had another successful day on the mats on Saturday, finishing second overall as a team at the 2022 Ashland Northland Invite.
The Wolverines came home with three individual champions and a couple second place finishes to take second with 118.5 points. Northwestern was the overall champion with 161.5 points.
At 120 pounds, Asher Hedblom went 2-0 on the day to win his weight class for Rock Ridge Hedblom started with a pin at 2:00 over Lakeland’s Devon Semrad. In his next match, he took a 6-4 decision over Hayward’s Trenton Kirkland.
The Wolverines second champion was Gavin Benz at 145 pounds. Benz dominated the competition by going 5-0 and winning every single match with a pin. In his opener, Benz defeated Bayfield’s Noah Basina at 1:54 and then pinned Hayward’s Gabe Anderson at 1:04 in his next match.
In his third match, Benz defeated Northwestern’s Mark Jarman with a pin at 5:11. Next, Benz pinned Northwestern’s Parker Follis at 0:36 to move into the first place match. In the final, Benz needed just 34 seconds to pin Superior’s Jason Thomas, getting the win and first place in his division.
Rock Ridge’s final champion of the day came at 152 pounds with Damian Tapio going 5-0 to claim first place. Tapio finished the day with four pins of his own and started with a win at 49 seconds over Northwestern’s Justin Fouts. He then went on to pin Northwestern’s Bryce Ronchi at 50 seconds in his following match and then pinned Hayward’s Deagan Gasper in 22 seconds.
In his penultimate match, Tapio pinned Superior’s Eric Winterscheidt at 1:10 to get the win and then earned a 6-5 decision over Lakeland’s Zane Grams in his final match of the day, giving him the tournament win.
The Wolverines had two wrestlers take second place overall. At 138 pounds, Jacob Burress was a runner up after going 4-1 on the day with four pins. Burress pinned Ashland’s Connor Kaseno at 3:01 adn Lane Hinkfuss at 2:16 in his first two matches.
In his third match, he pinned Ashland’s Shawn Beaver at 22 seconds. In his fourth match, Buress finished off Northwestern’s Seth Cruzin 37seconds. In his final match of the day, Burress was on the opposite end of the pin this time, losing to Northwestern’s Logan Trautt at 3:58.
Rock Ridge’s other runner-up was Gavin Flannigan at 160 pounds. Flannigan won by decision 11-5 over Ashland’s Laken Villaverede in his first match. In his second match, he won 14-0 in a major decision over Joshua Johnson of Superior.
Flannigan’s third match of the day was another win, defeating Lakeland’s Patrick Grams at 3:34 with a pin. Flannigan’s only loss on the day came in his fourth match where he was pinned by Northwestern’s Jesse Larson at 1:41.
Flannigan then got back to winning in his final match, pinning Hayward’s Brody Roach at 0:56.
Rock Ridge had one third place finisher on the day with Colton Galus going 3-2 at 132 pounds. Gallus started things off with a major decision over Lakeland’s Tyson Skybal and then moved on once more, winning his next match by injury default.
Gallus was defeated by technical fall in his third patch by Ashland’s Justin Defoe before he turned it around in his fourth match with a pin of Superior’s Logan Jennings at 0:24.
In his final match of the day, Gallus fell to Hayward’s Drake Marks, getting pinned at 3:10.
The Wolverines were missing quite a few wrestlers due to illness according to head coach Dennis Benz.
“It was terrible,” Benz said. “We had about eight or nine out sick. We probably could have given Northwestern a run for their money if we had a few more healthy people.”
Overall, Benz said it was a good day for those that did get to wrestle.
“The guys looked good. You can’t be too upset when you leave a tournament with three champions.”
Rock Ridge will be back at home Thursday in Virginia when they host Ashland and Pine City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.