Rock Ridge finding identity in first season

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team is still searching for a team identity.
Coming off of two losses to Greenway and Hibbing/Chisholm to start the season, the Wolverines are realizing that just having talented players on the ice isn’t enough to win a game.
First-year head coach Ben Johnson says it’ll take a combination of things in order for his team to find their identity.
“That’s definitely something new for the program that we’re still trying to figure out,” Johnson said. “The first two games definitely exposed us to not having that kind of tradition. We can see we have a bunch of really good hockey players that just haven’t jelled yet. We want to get that identity to a certain spot but there are some small elements that we’re still working on with that.
Senior leaders Nick Troutwine, Braden Tiedeman and Ian Kangas anchor the team with Johnson calling them shining examples of student-athletes.
“Nick is our captain and can take over and control a game whenever he wants. Braden has stepped in and become one of our top guys and Ian is a leader in goal as well as off the ice as well. Those guys are just solid all around, excellent in the classroom, honor roll students. They’re just great kids so they’re good examples for our guys.”
With solid leadership coming from the seniors all the way down to the juniors and sophomores, Johnson says that’s one area they’re not lacking in.
“Everybody is stepping up and playing a role. The seniors are the ones we want to lead this team but everyone is doing their part. We’re just a day late and a dollar short right now. Once we get all the timing right and everything figured out, we’ll have a fun hockey team.
In their two losses, Rock Ridge played their best hockey in the third period, forcing themselves to overcome issues created in the first and second.
“Once the game got going, the kids looked good and they figured it out but the first and second aren’t that great right now. A lot of these guys are young and haven’t played in front of packed crowds so it’s fun but there’s definitely some jitters there. Hopefully we can get comfortable in the stuff we run and put the nerves behind us.”
Some of the problems can be summed up from the issues when combining two teams into one.
“You get all these guys that come from different programs and have been taught different ways. Now we have to put it all together in a way that everybody understands. It’s disappointing to have a couple of losses already but at the same time we can turn it into a positive and get better from it.”
The Wolverines opening stretch doesn’t get any easier as they tangled with No. 2 Warroad on the road on Friday before taking on No. 6 Duluth Denfeld in their home opener on Tuesday. Johnson hopes contending with both teams and even finding a way to win would do a lot for his squad in the earlygoing.
“The games are going to be tough but if we play well with Warroad and play well and get a win against Denfeld then that’ll be a huge deal for us when it comes to bonding and letting the guys know that they can play with any team. It’ll be a huge week for us.”
With a large surplus of players on the junior varsity squad, there’s also the idea of fighting for your spot on varsity as extra motivation.
“That’s something that could be new to them. They gotta earn their spot with seven lines and 11 D. Those guys that are on JV have all the chance in the world to get up there. It keeps them moving and it keeps them competitive. It keeps everyone hungry and if they can stay hungry all year then everybody will benefit from it. It’ll only help us down the stretch.”
