VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team played a solid first period of hockey on Tuesday night, hosting Duluth Denfeld in their home opener at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
The Wolverines ran out of gas in the second period, however, and the Hunters escaped with a 6-2 win in Virginia.
“We did a lot of good things in that first period,” Wolverines coach Ben Johnson said. “It's early in the season and we made some mistakes that cost us, but I think we’ll just be getting better.”
Rock Ridge opened up the scoring in the first period when Keegan Ruedebusch hit Dylan Hedley with a nice pass and Hedley found a wide open Brennan Peterson who fired it past Hunters netminder Austin Wick.
That was the only goal of the opening period. The second period was dominated by the Hunters.
Denfeld tied the game early in the period when Kaden Postal got a rebound in front of the Wolverines net and fired it past goalie Ian Kangas.
Denfeld didn’t waste any time grabbing the lead. Postal again was camped in front of the Rock Ridge goal and picked up a rebound and fired it home.
“We made some mistakes and it cost us,” Johnson said.
The Wolverines tied the game at two when Tyler Lamourea fired a shot through a screen in front of the Hunters net that Wick didn’t even see. Peterson assisted on the goal.
The Hunters closed out the second period scoring when they went into the Rock Ridge zone on a 2-on-1 break. A Cooper McClure slap shot beat Kangas to make it a 3-2 Denfeld lead.
Postal picked up his second goal of the evening when he took a Davidson pass and beat Kangas. Cooper McClure also assisted on the tally.
Almost two minutes later the Hunters made it a 5-2 game when Conner McClure took a John Bloomquist pass and beat Kangas.
The Hunters closed out the scoring when the Wolverines pulled their goalie and Jacob Jarvi found the empty net and fired it home.
Davidson and Connor McClure assisted on the goal.
“We have some work to do,” Johnson said. “It’s early in the season. I was proud of the way that Ian [Kangas] played in the net for us tonight.”
Kangas finished with 30 saves.
The Wolverines will be back in action on Tuesday, when they will host Superior, at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.
DD 0 3 3 — 6
RR 1 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1, RR, Brennan Peterson (Keegan Ruedebusch, Dylan Hedley) 4:31;
Second Period — 2, DD, Kaden Postal (Cooper McClure); 3, DD, Postal (Simon Davidson, Cooper McClure) 3:09; 4, RR, Tyler Lamourea (Peterson) 10:45: 5, DD, Cooper McClure (Davidson) 14:49;
Third Period — 6, DD, Postal (Davidson, Cooper McClure) 6:17; 7, DD, Conner McClure (John Bloomquist) 7:56; 8, DD, Jacob Jarvi (Davidson, Conner McClure) 15:58, Empty Net;
Goalie Saves — DD, Austin Wick 17; RR, Ian Kangas 31;
Penalties — DD, 2-4; RR, 3-6;
