VIRGINIA — Coming into Monday’s game, the Ely baseball team was looking for their 11th straight win while Rock Ridge was seeking their sixth straight.
In what looked like it could be a pitchers duel early, the Wolverines broke things open in the fourth, scoring nine unanswered over the final three innings to grab the 10-3 win over the Timberwolves at Stock Field on Senior Day.
John Kendall got the start and the win for Rock Ridge, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in a complete game effort. He struck out nine to get the win.
Harry Simons took the loss for Ely, giving up nine runs (all earned) on 12 hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out two. Brecken Sandberg pitched the final inning. Giving up one run on two hits and a walk over the final inning. He struck out one.
Rock Ridge got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with Kendall leading off with a single up the middle. A single to left from Sam Carlson moved Kendall to third, while Carlson scampered over to second with the Timberwolves unable to make the play.
Kendall came home to give Rock Ridge the early lead with Dylan Hedley doubling to right field.
Ely bounced back quickly, plating three in the top of the second to take the lead.
With one out, Joey Bianco knocked a base hit to left to reach first. Chase Sandberg hit one into the infield, but an error charged to the Wolverines third baseman, allowed him to reach second and Bianco’s pinch-runner Brecken Sandberg to score, 1-1.
Ely made it a 2-1 game with Eddie Prijatel doubling to left to drive in Chase Sandberg. One out later, No. 1 hitter Deegen Richards drove Prijatel home, but the inning ended after Richards was thrown out at second after the third run came across home plate.
Neither team could manage anything more over the next two innings, with the lefty Kendall and the side-arm pitcher Simons mowing the batters down one after
another. Things didn’t heat up at the plate again until the bottom of the fourth when the Wolverines brought three home to take the lead.
With one out, Carter Flannigan and Carter Mavec both reached on consecutive singles. One out later, an RBI single from Gavin Dahl to left field allowed Flannigan to score. Rock Ridge then took the lead with runners on the corners with Sam Carlson rocking a two-RBI single to center, 4-3 Wolverines.
While the Wolverines had figured out Simons, the Timberwolves had no answer for Kendall as he put down three in a row in the fifth to bring his team back to the plate. Rock Ridge capitalized, bringing home another three runs.
Will Bittmann got things started with a single to left field and was followed up by a single to center from Griffin Dosan. Simons’s attempt to pick Bittmann off at second got by the second baseman, allowing him to reach third with Dosan stealing his way to second later in the at bat.
Flannigan at the plate with two runners in scoring position, a single to center-left from the senior drove in both runners, putting the Wolverines on top 6-3.
Mavec was walked and, an out later, Flannigan made his way to third on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners. With Kendall at the plate, Rock Ridge pulled off the double steal, with Mavec beating the tag at second and Flannigan reaching home to make it 7-3 in favor of the home team.
Rock Ridge brought another three runs home in the bottom of the sixth off new pitcher Brecken Sandberg. Entering the game with runners on first and second, Sandberg gave up a double to Bittmann which drove in two runs. An out later, an RBI single from Flannigan brought in run No. 10 with Ely coming up for their last chance in the top of the seventh.
The Wolverines grabbed the final three outs in succession, with the catcher Dosan cleanly fielding a bunt to first for the first out, Bittmann making the play at first for the second and Kendall finishing things off with a strikeout to put the final score at 10-3 Rock Ridge.
With his team trailing 3-1 after the second inning, Wolverines co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said both his hitters and Kendall on the mound made the right adjustments in order to shift things back in their favor.
“Monday games have been a struggle for us and our guys decided that wasn’t going to be the case today,” Lindseth said after the game. “I thought John was throwing really well and Ely was swinging at his best pitches. He ended up changing his strategy; changing the speed, moving the ball around the zone and it paid off.
“Ely’s pitcher was tough for us for a bit. I think that different motion he used threw our guys off the first time around. But we started putting it in play and our guys are hanging on to this no-quit attitude. If it was a 3-1 game two weeks ago, they might have let this one go but they ended up picking each other up and living with that attitude that you need with playoffs coming around.”
Seeing their own win streak come to an end, Ely skipper Frank Ivancich said he expected a tough test from the Wolverines and was confident this would only be a small bump in the road for his team.
“We gave ourselves a lead and we battled to take it. Maybe if we get a couple more guys home and prevent the floodgates from opening with that one error we had it’s a totally different game. Give Rock Ridge credit, they put the ball in play. Harry [Simons] pitched well but those guys kind of fisted a few balls and hit to the right spot.
“It was a good test for us playing a bigger school and we have another coming on Thursday with Two Harbors. Overall I think we’re fine. We’re in good shape and we’ve got enough pitching and depth here to help us out. We had three starters gone on Saturday and guys stepped up. We’ve had 14 different guys step up for us this season and it’s a good problem to have. They’ve all gone out and performed admirably and I thought they did that as well today.”
Recognizing the five Wolverines seniors before and after the game, Lindseth said the total team effort led by those seniors was a fitting way for Monday’s game to go.
“They all contributed. We played well from top to bottom and that’s what we need going forward. We can’t have any holes. Everyone does their part. Early in the year it felt like we were waiting for someone else to do something and now our guys are taking the initiative and doing it themselves.”
Their first of six games this week to end the regular season, Ivancich said his team is trending in the right direction as playoffs draw near.
“The playoffs are like that and we have five guys who have thrown. We’ll need to piece something together tomorrow but after that,we’ll have four guys ready to go on a five-day rotation and that should get us ready for the playoffs.”
Ely will travel to International Falls today while Rock Ridge heads to Pequot Lakes for an important section contest.
“It’s another big game for us and we need to close out these last few section games ahead of the playoffs. Hopefully the guys come ready to play like they have been the last few weeks.”
Veterans Memorial Showcase
At Ely, the Ely baseball team went 3-0 on the weekend in their home tournament to shore up a 10-game winning streak.
The Timberwolves opened play on Friday with a 12-2, five inning win over Carlton. Then, against Silver Bay, they won a four-hour marathon battle in the spring cold on Friday night, 20-19 in eight innings.
Finally on Saturday, Ely closed things out with a 9-1 win over Cook County.
Drew Marolt got the win in the first game for the Timberwolves, giving up two runs on two hits over three innings while striking out three. Caid Chittum finished things up, striking out three batters over the last two innings.
Ely put runners across home plate in all but one inning, with Joey Bianco, Deegan Richards, Mason Davis and Logan Loe all grabbing at least two hits.
Against the Mariners, the Timberwolves put up six runs with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie things up, sending the game to extra innings.
Bianco drove in the winning run in the eighth and finished the night with three hits, three runs scored and five RBIs. Loe finished with four hits, five runs scored and three RBIs while also earning the pitching win. Loe pitched the final four-plus innings, striking out five.
Chittum had three hits and three RBIs. Erron Anderson and Davis had two hits each.
On Saturday, the Timberwolves closed things out with a complete game from Mason Davis to get the win over the Vikings. Davis allowed just two hits and struck out five to get the win. At the plate, he went 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Eddie Prijatel was 3-3 while Anderson had two hits and an RBI.
