MINNEAPOLIS — Rock Ridge doubles duo Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert bowed out on the final day of the state tennis tournament Friday, falling to Patrick Green and Matt Berestka of Breck in the consolation semifinals.
The Wolverine pair put up a solid fight in their straight sets loss, coming up just short in a tiebreaker for the first set, falling 7-6 with an 8-6 breaker. The second set was all about the Mustang pair, as they took the momentum from their first set win and cruised to the finish line, 6-1.
Rock Ridge head coach Jace Friedlieb said his duo put up a solid first set despite falling short in the tiebreaker.
“The first set went really well in the sense that it was back and forth and Jake and Owen were keeping up with them so well. We just came up short in the tiebreaker and I think things like that are more likely to happen after a very long week of tennis. The fatigue definitely kicked in.”
Once the Wolverine pair dropped the first set, Friedlieb said it was clear the momentum had swing in Breck’s favor.
“It was such a hard fought set that the momentum totally shifted once Breck won it. They held onto that and our guys started making some unforced errors.”
Despite the loss, Friedlieb said Bradach and Buggert came away pleased with their state tennis experience.
“It was hard to gauge at the end because of how they were feeling in the moment but overall, after they had time to calm down, they were pretty happy with how they did. Playing on the last day of the tennis season is something they earned every step of the way.”
The tennis season now completely wrapped up, Friedlieb said it was fantastic Year 2 for Wolverine tennis and his first at the helm of the program.
“I gotta say it was really a great season and I’m proud of these boys. We got to bring home some hardware in the team division and we had a doubles team make it to the last day. You couldn’t ask for more as a coach. Everything we wanted and needed as a coaching staff, they accomplished for us. Now they get to go back to all their other sports and hopefully hit a few tennis balls here and there over the summer.”
