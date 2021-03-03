Rock Ridge dunks Grand Rapids, 127-58

GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team captured nine of 12 event titles Tuesday night as they cruised past hosting Grand Rapids, 127-58.
The Wolverines swept all three relays and grabbed six individual wins, with both Cameron Johnson and Gunnar George picking up two wins apiece.
Johnson earned his first win of the day in the 200 freestyle, finishing first with a time of 1:53.75. Rock Ridge swept the podium in the event with Leif Sundquist and Andrew Bird taking second and third, respectively.
Johnson’s second win came in the 500 freestyle, where he picked up the win by nearly seven seconds with a time of 5:12.69.
George picked up his wins in quick succession, taking first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.70 before winning the 100 butterfly in the next event with a time of 54.64. The Wolverines again swept the podium in that event with Leighton Ongalo taking second and Bodi George finishing third.
Rock Ridge earned two other individual wins with Owen Engel leading a Wolverines sweep of the 200 individual medley and Ongalo finishing on top in the 100 backstroke. Engel earned his win with a time of 2:15.37 with Aiden Hecimobich taking second and Anthony Hecimovich finishing third.
In the 100 backstroke, Ongalo touched first with a time of 1:00.66, while Bodi George was runner-up with 1:02.74.
In the relays, the Rock Ridge quartet of Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Ongalo and Nathan Spiering won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.33. In the 200 freestyle relay, Gunnar George, Bird, Spiering and Sundquist wrapped up first place with a time of 1:33.35.
Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, the Rock Ridge team of Gunnar George, Engel, Bird and Sundquist stopped the clock first with a time of 3:23.99 while the second relay team of Johnson, Ongalo, Harrison Logan and Bodi George finished second with a time of 3:40.45.
The Rock Ridge boys swimming and diving team is off until the Section 6A prelims on Thursday, March 11 in Grand Rapids.
Rock Ridge 127, Grand Rapids 58
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 336.30; 2, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 265.20; 3, Gabe Aagenes, RR, 235.05.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Nathan Spiering), 1:47.33; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:48.52; 3, Rock Ridge B (Bodi George, Aagenes, Tye Hiltunen, John Kendall), 1:58.20.
200 freestyle: 1, Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:53.75; 2, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:53.82; 3, Andrew Bird, RR, 1:54.00.
200 individual medley: 1, Engel, RR, 2:15.37; 2, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 2:19.04; 3, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:22.28.
50 freestyle: 1, Gunnar George, RR, 22.70; 2, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 23.46; 3, Spiering, RR, 23.72.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, RR, 54.64; 2, Ongalo, RR, 59.62; 3, B. George, 1:01.04.
100 freestyle: 1, Austin Morrissey, GR, 50.55; 2, Bird, RR, 51.22; 3, Engel, RR, 51.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, RR, 5:12.69; 2, Michael Fitch, GR, 5:19.63; 3, Harrison Logan ,RR, 5:32.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Bird, Spiering, Sundquist), 1:33.35; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:38.64; 3, Rock Ridge B (Kendall, An. Hecimovich, Johnson, Logan), 1:42.14.
100 backstroke: 1, Ongalo, RR, 1:00.66; 2, B. George, RR, 1:02.74; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.57.
100 breaststroke: 1, Morrissey, GR, 1:05.29; 2, Spiering, RR, 1:08.65; 3, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 1:08.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Engel, Bird, Sundquist), 3:23.99; 2, Rock Ridge B (Johnson, Ongalo, Logan, B. George), 3:40.45; 3, Grand Rapids A, 3:42.12.
