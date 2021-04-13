VIRGINIA — The Wolverines put together another solid effort Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over visiting Duluth Denfeld.
While it was snowy and wet outside, Rock Ridge heated things up inside as they swept doubles play and won three of four singles matches.
Co-Capt. Jace Westerbur said the Wolverines switched the lineup around a bit and still picked up “a good section win.’’
Rock Ridge used a few players that hadn’t played before today, he said, and there success showed that the team has some depth that will only help at the end of the season.
Westerbur pointed out at No. 4 singles that Ryan Manninen battled to win his first varsity match. “He was under a lot of pressure.’’ However, Manninen slowed down, focused and got back into his game to notch the 6-1, 7-5 victory.
Elsewhere in singles, Ryan Scherf dropped Adler Wormath at No. 1, 6-2, 6-0; and Keegan Ruedebusch netted Jack Davis, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Westerbur and Jared Delich scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Hayden Hollinday and Lukas Mayne at No. 1; Jack Elliot and Gavin Benz topped Shane Redenbaugh and John Bloomquist at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2; and Owen Buggert and AJ Roen knocked off Hayden Mann and Brendan Hughes, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3.
The Wolverines play again next Tuesday at Cloquet.
Rock Ridge 6, Duluth Denfeld 1
Singles: No. 1, Ryan Scherf, RR, def. Adler Wormath, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2, Skyler Fossum, D, def. Logan Bialke, RR, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3, Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. Jack Davis, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4, Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Mathias MacMillan, 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1, Jace Westerbur/Jared Delich, RR, def. Hayden Hollinday/Lukas Mayne, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2, Jack Elliot/Gavin Benz, RR, def., Shane Redenbaugh/John Bloomquist, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3, Owen Buggert/AJ Roen, RR, def. Hayden Mann/Brendan Hughes, 6-3, 6-0.
