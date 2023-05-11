VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge softball team likes to hit the ball hard.
Sometimes, those hits don’t always score a ton of runs, but if they keep swinging, eventually things will break open.
That’s exactly the mantra the Wolverines played by on Thursday as they broke open a 5-3 game by plating six runs in the bottom of the six to down Duluth Denfeld 11-3 at Seppi Field.
Prior to the game, a dedication to the field was held, honoring the Seppi family for their contributions and generosity in making the new facilities a reality. Throwing the ceremonial first pitch was Matt Seppi Jr., who tossed the ball to daughter Mattelyn, a Rock Ridge softball player.
After the game, Rock Ridge head coach Paula Dundas talked about the dedication and the meaning it has for the Wolverines program.
“I’ve been playing ball since I was five years old around the area,” Dundas said. “We used to have to scrape the pitcher’s mound off the field at the beginning of the season or we’d play a couple games when I was in high school with the baseball pitcher’s mound on the field. Now, because of the generosity of the Seppi family, these young women have such a great opportunity.
“They have, what I think is the best high school softball facility in the state of Minnesota. We have two beautiful turf fields thanks to them. It’s really special tonight to have that.”
“Having Mattie here playing for us and her dad throwing out the first pitch, I’m a big softie at heart so seeing that father-daughter connection was great. The whole Seppi family is out here and helping make this possible for our kids. Every team that comes up here is in awe of this facility. It’s just been fantastic to have.”
Rock Ridge grabbed an early lead over the Hunters, plating two in the bottom of the first, but Denfeld always had one foot in the door until late.
In the bottom of the first, Anna Westby reached on a one-out walk to get things started. She stole her way to second and came home to score when Alex Flannigan etched a double to left field. Lydia Delich then reached on an error and another run came home thanks to the bat of Kylie Marolt, 2-0.
Denfeld got one back off of the pitcher Delich in the second inning. Riley Anderson reached on leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, reached third on a single from Noelle Vesel and then came home when Gena Udd batted her around.
Rock Ridge took their lead from one to three in the bottom of the second. Brynn Rozinka, running for Ayla Lokken who reached on a walk, stole her way to second and came around to score when Westby reached on an error. Chance Colbert came home not long after, with an RBI single from Flannigan bringing her in from second base.
The Hunters answered back in the top of the third. A walk to Ellie Davis followed by a double to right from Brekken Maas put the Wolverines in some trouble. Delich grabbed the first out but Anderson came up with a double to deep right to bring home both runners.
Things stayed at 4-3 until the bottom of the fourth. Westby reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and then moved to third on another fielder’s choice. With Delich at the plate, a passed ball from the pitcher Anderson to catcher Lydia Saxin allowed Westby to score, 5-3.
Taylor Morley came in to finish off the game in the pitcher’s circle for Rock Ridge starting in the fifth. After surrendering a pair of walks to start the inning, she and the rest of the Rock Ridge defense buckled down for three straight outs.
Holding onto the slight lead, the Wolverines busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth, plating six runs and threatening to score more.
Three straight doubles got the action started. Marissa Anderson doubled to center and was quickly brought home with a double to left from Seppi. Seppi then came around to score on a double from Colbert, 7-3.
The Hunters replaced Anderson with Vesel in the circle, but more runs came home to score quickly. A throwing error brought in Colbert before Flannigan drove home Westby (who reached on a walk) with a double to left field, 9-3.
Delich knocked a single up the left side and Marolt took a walk to load the bases up for Ayla Troutwine, who delivered with a two-RBI double to right to close out the scoring, 11-3.
The top of the seventh inning was highlighted by a diving catch from Colbert in shallow left for the second out, just before Morley ended the game with a strikeout.
Coming alive at the end and securing the win, Dundas said after the game that it was exactly what she wanted to see from her team.
“We hit the ball well right from the beginning of the game. We were hitting it hard and we always tell them to hit it hard. It’ll only be a matter of time before things fall in and eventually they did.
“We played really great defense tonight. Everything just kind of came together. Putting up six runs in that inning, it was nice.”
Going from the pitching of Delich and finishing with Morley, Dundas highlighted the importance of getting both players in on the action as the playoffs approach.
“We have two really great pitchers and they both have to face hitters. You can throw in practice but you have to face hitters to get better. They both got some work in. A lot of teams have five games left to play in a little over a week. We have just two so we want to make sure they’re both clicking come playoff time.”
Surrendering just three runs overall, Dundas said it was a strong defensive effort from her squad after a couple rough patches in prior games.
“We’ve had some hiccups where things haven’t gone our way in a few games. So it was nice to see them play Rock Ridge defense today. They picked up the ball and got outs. We stayed focused and locked in for all seven innings today.”
With a game on Tuesday and a game on Thursday remaining in their regular season schedule, Dundas says the practice days remain just as important.
“We need to make sure all the phases are clicking. We want that defense to be spot on. We want our pitchers dialed in and we want to make sure the hitters are hitting like we want to hit. Practice doesn’t have to be tough but I’m hoping we get in, take care of business and then go home and rest because rest is so important at this time of the year.”
Rock Ridge travels to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday. Thursday, they’ll host Cherry.
Rock Ridge 18,
Two Harbors 0
TWO HARBORS—Rock Ridge plated runs in all four innings on Wednesday as they cruised past Two Harbors 18-0.
Lydia Delich got the win in the circle for the Wolverines, giving up two hits and striking out eight in four innings of work.
At the plate, Ayla Troutwine was 3-6 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored. Mattelyn Seppi, Alex Flannigan, Ayla Lokken, Marissa Anderson and Zoey Thyen all finished with a pair of hits in the win for Rock Ridge.
Ely 19
Northeast Range 2, F/4
ELY—The Ely softball team cruised in their first of two games with Northeast Range on Thursday, winning 19-2 in four innings.
Kate Coughlin got the win in the circle for the Wolves, giving up three hits while striking out seven.
At the plate, Madeline Kallberg was 3-4 while Clare Thomas was 2-3. Hannah Penke was 2-3 with two home runs (one over the fence and the other inside the park) and five RBIs.
Ely 18,
Northeast Range 3, F/4
ELY—The second of Thursday’s games saw the return of Ely pitcher Zoe Mackenzie, who had missed the last few weeks due to an injury.
Mackenzie’s return was welcomed with a win for Ely, downing Northeast Range 18-3 in four innings. Mackenzie finished with just one hit surrendered while striking out three.
At the plate, Lily Dirks and Julia Zgonc led for Ely with a pair of hits each.
