EVELETH — Coming into Thursday night’s game with Duluth Marshall, the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team needed a win if they wanted to keep pace with the upper tier of Section 7AA.
The Wolverines accomplished that goal, wearing out the Hilltoppers down the stretch to win 69-56.
Carrying just a seven-point lead into the second half, Rock Ridge never let their lead shrink down to less than three. Once they secured an 11-point lead late, the Wolverines slowed the game down and made a Marshall team that was thin on the bench play extended stretches on defense.
As Rock Ridge braced for one last push from the Hilltoppers, Emma Lamppa came up big, knocking down back-to-back threes to keep Rock Ridge’s lead in the double digits. From there, the Wolverines defense allowed them to hold on for the win.
After the game, Rock Ridge head coach Byron Negen said the solid work on the defensive end of the floor was what sealed the game for his squad.
“Boxing out, getting some key boards and just playing smart defense was the key for us,” Negen said. “And then offensively we just needed to take care of the ball. I thought we did a nice job with our decision making down the stretch. We also hit some shots and anytime you hit shots, that helps. I thought the big shots and our defense were what ended up being the difference.”
While Rock Ridge was up 34-27 at the break, they found themselves in an early double-digit deficit with Marshall starting off hot.
Ava Meierotto and Ada Skafte knocked down back-to-back threes to start things off for the Toppers. Anna Westby got the Wolverines started with a score in the lane, but Regan Juenemann answered for Marshall with a runner for two.
Senior Aleksia Tollefson put in some work in the paint for an easy bucket, 8-4, but Marshall went off for six straight to go up by 10. Seventh grader Chloe Johnson got things moving with a three-point play before Juenemann knocked down her first three of the night, 14-4.
Off to a slow start offensively, Rock Ridge managed to figure things out as they were happening on the court. Emma Lamppa got her night going with a three-pointer to answer Juenemann before Tollefson got fed down low again for two more.
Five straight points for Lexi Lamppa, including a rebound and putback followed by a three knotted the game at 14. Lamppa then gave her team the lead, hitting 1-2 free throws the next trip down.
Watching his players make the early comeback, Negen praised his team’s resilience in the early minutes.
“I thought they held their composure really well despite being down. They didn’t get rattled and they didn’t start casting up shots. They stuck with what we had to do. We were getting to the basket and creating good shots. I was pretty proud of them for that. It’s a sign of being in those tougher games earlier this season, learning from them and becoming better for it.
Marshall kept up their work from long range with Johnson and Anna Saari hitting back-to-back threes but a three in response from the Wolverines’ Morgan Marks kept the deficit at two.
Later trailing 22-18, Rock Ridge grabbed 11 straight points to flip the game on its head near the end of the first half. Maija Lamppa drove the baseline and put one up for two, Westby then made the open layup in transition to tie things up. Westby added four more points, knocking down a three and hitting a free throw to put the Wolverines up 26-22.
Alex Flannigan and Maija Lamppa completed the run with Flannigan hitting the front end of a one and one before Lamppa grabbed an open bucket in transition, 29-22.
Juenemann and Westby exchanged buckets late in the half but Rock Ridge held the seven point advantage at the break, 34-27.
Juenemann’s sharpshooting continued in the second half, opening things up with another three pointer to start. But while the Wolverines couldn’t get open themselves from long range, the opportunity to penetrate the lane and create easy buckets that way guided them through the early minutes.
Four Rock Ridge scoring possessions in a row ended with a guard driving to the lane before dumping it off to an unguarded Tollefson who put it in for two. While Marshall’s Johnson started coming alive and making her shots, the Wolverines kept a buffer thanks to the easy buckets in the paint.
With Flannigan now in the lane for the Wolverines, Rock Ridge found success again, with the junior beating her defender with a post move to keep the Wolverines up seven, 44-37.
“It helped that we were able to penetrate and find the easy ones,” Negen said. “That made Marshall have to stay inside a little more. It helped us eventually find our long range shot too. We’d get a nice kick out and take advantage of that any time we can.”
The shots did start falling for Rock Ridge with all three Lamppa sisters knocking down threes in the final nine minutes of the game. A three from Johnson got Marshall within five, but back-to-back bombs from twins Maija and Lexi put the Wolverines up 11, 54-43.
The Hilltoppers got within six thanks to five straight points from Juenemann but that’s as close as they’d get with Emma Lamppa’s late threes keeping Rock Ridge far enough out in front.
Taking care of the ball in the closing minutes and hitting just enough shots, Rock Ridge closed out the 69-56 win.
Westby led the Wolverines in scoring with 16 points (13 in the first half). Tollefson finished with 12. Maija and Emma Lamppa had 11 each. Lexi Lamppa had nine. Juenemann led Marshall with 23 including five threes. Johnson finished with 19.
Negen had praise for the sophomore Westby on her performance after she recently came back from an injury that sidelined her for two weeks.
“She played a little bit last game and she’s probably a little winded tonight from the minutes she got and being off a couple weeks. She did a nice job tonight. She played through it with the minutes she got and sometimes you never know how many minutes you’re going to be out there. Right now she’s healthy and looking good but sometimes you gotta play through some things because it might be the game that takes you to the championship.”
With Marshall sitting two spots ahead of Rock Ridge in the 7AA standings prior to Thursday’s game, Negen hopes the win gives his team a boost both in potential playoff seedings as well as in their own confidence.
“Pequot Lakes has been the top team in our section all year but I think teams 2-6 could finish anywhere. Every section game that we have, especially, against those top six teams is important.
“Confidence wise, this is a good game for our team. We know, come playoff time, we’re probably going to see teams like this again. This is a team building game for us and it’s a step in the right direction heading into playoffs.”
Rock Ridge (14-8) will play host to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.