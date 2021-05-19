Rock Ridge boys' tennis ends regular season with 6-1 win over Dragons

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team finished out their regular season Wednesday afternoon with a 6-1 victory over Pine City, with head coach Jeff Mauston saying his team is peaking at the right time as the section tournament is nearly set to begin.
The Wolverines’ experienced doubles side came away with the sweep, earning all three points while their singles side ended the day with three wins in four matches.
The match was highlighted by Rock Ridge sophomore Jared Delich earning the win at No. 1 singles over Parker Sell, 7-6(6), 6-3. Coming into the day, Sell was the No. 6 ranked individual tennis player in Class A.
“Jared fought through an injury to beat one of the best players in the state,” Mauston said after the match. “He just played a fantastic, smart match against a very good opponent today.”
The Wolverines also saw singles wins at No. 3 with Gavin Benz defeating Caleb Stumne, 6-1, 6-0 and Jake Bradach picking up a point at No. 4, defeating Greyson Johnson 6-3, 6-4.
Rock Ridge dropped their only point of the day at second singles with Pine City’s Hunter Danielson defeating Jack Elliot, 6-4, 6-1.
Despite the loss for Elliot, Mauston said Elliot should be able to pick himself back up ahead of the section tournament.
“Jack played a real solid opponent and he struggled a bit out there. There’s times when he’s played great tannis so he just needs to believe in himself a little more and I know he can do that.”
In doubles, all three Wolverine duos earned straight set wins starting with Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur cruising at the top spot, defeating the Dragons’ Peyton Smetana and Mason Mikyska, 6-4, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin defeated Jared Carpenter and Seth Linnell, 6-0, 6-3 and Keegan Ruedebusch and Ryan Manninen earned the win at No. 3 doubles over Brady Berglund and Bryer Berabe 6-3, 7-5.
Mauston had positive words for Ruedebusch, who has been anchoring the No. 3 double spot all season long.
“Keegan has stepped up big for us at that third doubles spot. He’s been playing some great tennis as of late and he’s been a big spark for us down there.”
Closing the regular season out with a win, Mauston said his team is playing their best tennis of the season so far and are looking strong heading into the section tournament.
“I thought it was some of the best tennis we’ve played all year. Pine City is a very good team and we played well about them. Today I was looking to see how we would step up when the competition gets tougher and I think we did that. We got better when we needed to.”
Rock Ridge earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 7A tournament and earned a bye to the semifinals. They will begin play on Monday hosting the winner of No. 4 Duluth Denfeld and No. 5 Hibbing.
The section championship is slated for Tuesday.
