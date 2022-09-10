COLERAINE — The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team won the Titan Invite held Thursday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
The Hibbing High School girls placed second.
The Wolverines scored 19 points en route to the victory. Brainerd had 81 for second, followed by the Titans with 83. Grand Rapids had 118, Ely 140, South Ridge 143, Hibbing 145, Proctor 197 and Chisholm 282.
Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge was the individual winner, running a time 15:47.52. He was followed in by teammates Jack Kendall in second (17:14.16), Jake Bradach third (17:14.82), Jaren Delich in fifth (17:25.25) and Connor Matschiner eighth (18:13.16).
Casey Aune was 19th and Adrian Rausch 22nd.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Ben Plackner, who placed 11th in 18:28.22. He was followed in by Levi Danielson in 14th (18:39.98), Brayden Nielsen 15th (18:41.16), Gryce Nielsen 18th (18:49.24) and Riley Koran 29th (19:15.44).
Hunter Milstead was 31st and Isaac Danielson 36th.
The Bluejackets were led by Lucas Arnhold, who placed 20th in 18:51.20, followed by Taite Murden in 24th (19:07.21), Joey Gabardi 25th (19:12.53), Christian Massich 42nd (19:56.10) and Jake Walli 43rd (19:57.11).
Nick Ruzich was 45th, Brady Janezich 50th.
Ely was led by Chad Chittum, who placed 17th in 18:47.25. Jake Cochran was 23rd in 19:05.19, Otto Devine 32nd in 19:19.18, Ben Cavalier 37th in 19:34.72 and Leo Stalmer 39th in 19:49.25.
Tory Hughley was 61st and Drew Marolt 66th.
The Bluestreaks were led by Sean Connor, who placed 55th in 21:34.11, followed by Charlie Thompson in 63rd (22:43.13), Ben Thompson 65th (22:52.76), Daniel Perpich 69th (23:59.12) and Isaac Fleming 70th (24:25.35).
Warren Novak placed 74th and Pace Yukich 75th.
Mesabi East’s Carter Skelton was 12th overall in 18:34.95, Carson Slattery was 51st in 20:27.19.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Leighton Helander was 48th in 20:14.20 and Jasper Helander 68th in 23:02.96.
On the girls side, Brainerd won the meet with 24 points. The Bluejackets had 65, followed by Rock Ridge 107, Proctor 113, South Ridge 118, Ely 147, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 160 and Grand Rapids 197.
Hibbing was led by Mileena Sullivan, who placed seventh in 20:32.73, followed by Gianna Figueroa in 14th (21:38.11), Abigail Theien 15th (21:41.60), Jocelyn Strukel 16th (21:45.78) and Avery Kukowski 23rd (22:07.24).
Jorie Anderson was 24th and Reese Aune 32nd.
Rock Ridge was led by Nora Stark, who placed sixth in 20:26.23. She was followed by Maija Lamppa in ninth (20:47.19), Katelyn Torrel 21st (22:02.11), Avah Kraushaar 40th (23:40.21) and Emma Lamppa 44th (24:21.34).
Amanda Johnson was 45th and Brynley Heisel 46th.
The Timberwolves were led by Zoe Devine, who placed 22nd 9n 22:02.37, followed by Molly Brophy 33rd (23:02.80), Phoebe Helms 34th (13:06.15), Claire Blauch 38th (23:30.47) and Evie Cavalier 39th (23:35.64).
Elsa Ellerbroek was 47th and Ava Skustad 48th.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Lola Champlain, who placed 11th in 21:23.15. Emma Williams was 28th (22:32.18), Kaitlin Olson 35th (23:15.92), Karly Mann 50th (24:54.16) and Avalynn Westphal 53rd (26:04.19).
Tianna Hart was 69th and Serenity Sink 70th.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Liz Nelson placed third overall in 20.00.24. Kate Nelson was 10th overall in 21:08.52. Ginny Moe was 64th and Olivia Johnson 65th.
Mesabi East’s Chloe Green placed 18th overall in 21:51.18. Elizabeth Niemi was 54th in 26:10.22.
Chisholm’s Olivia Pascuzzi as 30th overall with a time of 22:46.94;
