GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team placed first, and the Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed second at the Grand Rapids Paul Bauer Cross Country Invite held Tuesday.
In the girls meet, Duluth East won with 37 points, followed by the Bluejackets with 71. North Shore was third at 84, followed by Proctor 118, Rock Ridge 133, Ely 150, Cloquet 184, Marshall 208, Duluth Denfeld 222, Grand Rapids 229 and Deer River/Northland 324.
Individually, Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl won the meet with a time of 19:49.4. Her sister, Kate, was ninth overall in 20:50.8.
Team-wise, Hibbing was led by Mileena Sullvan, who placed third in 20.22.7. She was followed in by Gianna Figueroa in ninth (21:03.2), Jocelyn Strukel 16th (21:45.7), Reese Aune 19th (21:53.1) and Abigail Theien 24th (22:13.2).
Miriam Milani was 29th (22:47.0) and Jorie Anderson 30th (22:52.3).
The Wolverines were led by Maija Lamppa, who was first in the team competition with a time of 19:56.8. Avah Kraushaar was 15th (21:32.9), Miia Johnson 22nd (22:08.3), Katelyn Torrel 42nd (23:25.6) and Emma Lamppa 53rd (24:26.8).
Ely was led by Zoe Divine, who placed 14th in 21:32.0. Molly Brophy was 23rd (22:09.4), Elsa Ellerbroek 33rd (22:54.1), Phoebe Helms 37th (23:03.3) and Claire Blauch 43rd (23:26.0).
Evie Cavalier was 47th (23:48.7) and Anna Dunn was 54th (24:40.1).
Mesabi East was led by Chloe Green with a time of 21:32.5. Hannah Plese ran a time of 32:59.4.
Also running for the Rangers were Olivia Johnson (28:15.8).
Chisholm was led by Olivia Pascuzzi with a time of 22:03.2. Destiny Schmitz ran a 24:35.4.
On the boys side, Rock Ridge won the team title with 24 points, followed by Duluth East 43, Hibbing 125, Grand Rapids 130, Ely 145, Cloquet 155, North Shore 164, Proctor 203, Duluth Denfeld 247 and Chisholm 308.
Cameron Stocke of the Wolverines was the winner with a time of 15:48.3. Jake Bradach was fourth in 16:55.9, Jared Delich fifth in 16:58.7, Jack Kendall sixth in 17:02.1 and Connor Matschiner eighth in 17:27.0.
Casey Aune was 17th (18:08.0) and John Kendall 20th (18:13.8).
Hibbing was led by Taite Murden, who placed 18th in 18:10.3. Silas Langner was 19th 9in 18:12.1, Lucas Arnhold 21st in 18:21.3, Christian Massich 31st in 19:09.1 and Nick Ruzich 36th in 19:26.3.
Justin Walker was 40th in 19:47.6, and Oliver Stevens was 49th in 20:16.4.
Ely was led by Caid Chittum in 26th place in 18:45.9, followed by Otto Devine, 27th in 18:47.3, Jake Cochran 28th in 18:48.2, Ben Cavalier 29th in 18:49.2 and Silas Solum 35th in 19:21.4.
Leo Stalmer was 44th in 20:05.6, and Milo McClelland 56th (20:58.3)
The Bluestreaks were led by Sean Connor, who was 59th (21:28.9), Charlie Thompson 60th (21:35.0), Ben Thompson 62nd (22:27.4), Isaac Fleming 63rd (23:01.9) and Daniel Perpich 64th (23:08.3).
Warren Novak was 67th in 25:49.9, and Noah Verant was 68th (32:04.8).
Running for Mesabi East were Timmy Green (19:38.6), Alex Leete (19:43.3), Ben Gornick (21:14.1).
Running for Mountain Iron-Buhl were Leighton Helander (19:28.6), Spencer Sandberg (20:33.4) and Jasper Helander (22:20.3).
