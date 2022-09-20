GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge High School boys cross country team placed first, and the Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed second at the Grand Rapids Paul Bauer Cross Country Invite held Tuesday.

In the girls meet, Duluth East won with 37 points, followed by the Bluejackets with 71. North Shore was third at 84, followed by Proctor 118, Rock Ridge 133, Ely 150, Cloquet 184, Marshall 208, Duluth Denfeld 222, Grand Rapids 229 and Deer River/Northland 324.

