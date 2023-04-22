VIRGINIA—Below is a capsule look at the Rock Ridge boys’ track and field team.
—
Head coach: Matt Anderson
Key losses to graduation: Jake Burress, Matti Koski, Aaron Nelson, Aidan and Anthony Hecimovich, Riley Krenz.
Key returners: Reigning 1600m State Champion and record holder Cameron Stocke, Griffin Krmpotich, Max Williams, Cooper Williams, Andrew Wilson, Nolin Cope-Robinson, Luke Hecimovich, Isaac Flatley, Noah Mitchell, Jonah Aluni, Ian Luecken, Tristan Peterson, Jared Delich, Jake Bradach, Connor Matschiner, Brady Alaspa, Ryan Herberg.
Others expected to contribute: Distance runners junior Casey Aune, senior Grant Hansen and freshman Tyler Wudinich have posted strong performances early this season. Sophomore jumpers/sprinters Sawyer Williams, Levi Flatley, and Leo Johnson have been huge contributors already this season. They join a talented group of returning sprinters including Austin Schackman, Caz Carlson, Chance Sandnas, Jaydon Peglow, Gage Thielbar, and Logan Hejda, and newcomers Carson Mast, Landyn Lindula, Luca Pellini, Jake Neari, Zane Lokken and Indi Romero. Returning distance runners with impressive starts to the season are freshmen Adrian Rausch and Max Andrews, and junior Alexander Hultman.
Team strength: Depth, effort, extremely tight-knit and supportive group. The team has many multi-sport athletes who have years of experience in competing at local meets and MSHSL championship competitions. This brings competitive veteran experience that should translate to several anticipated strong performances at the Sections and State competition level this year. Diverse and very cohesive coaching staff that are fully committed to a culture and track program that promotes the betterment and positive growth of each athlete!
Team weakness: Lack of competitive outdoor track training and meets due to the weather and a new track that hasn’t been completed.
Outlook for 2023 season: We expect to have a great season with lots of kids earning personal bests already so far. We are fortunate to have an extremely talented group of young men on our team, and lots of them. The power of the group is strong—they push each other to do their very best, they support each other, and we hope to see many of them competing in June.
Season goals: For each athlete to give their maximum effort, to have the largest cheering section for every competitor, and for each athlete to reach their personal best in their events. We are a young program in terms of years of existence and have great opportunities to continue to set new records at track meets we attend while having current athletes etch their names in the three-year-old Rock Ridge record book.
Teams to beat: We have a healthy conference rivalry with GNK and we look to compete with them for the conference title in May.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.