GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids came away the double-winner at the Section 7AA True Team North Meet Tuesday at Noble-Hall Field.
The Thunderhawk boys scored a total of 215 points to place ahead of Rock Ridge 171, Hibbing 132 and Duluth Denfeld 87.
The Bluejackets did get some individual firsts, however, as Amari Manning won the 100 (11.62), the 200 (23.49), the 4x100 relay (45.56) and Jacob Jensrud in the triple jump (38-feet-9-inches).
The Wolverines got first-place finishes from Cameron Stock in the 400 (51.61), the 1600 (4:27.03) and the 3200 (10:06), the 4x200 relay (1:37.54) and Josh Creer-Oberstar in the high jump (6-4).
Placing second for Hibbing were Jensrud in the 400 (53.59) and in the high jump (5-6), Presten Adolfs-White in the pole vault (8-6) and Manning in the long jump (18-10).
Rock Ridge got seconds from Ethan Zlimen in the 100 (11.77) and 200 (24.37), Cooper Williams in the 300 hurdles (48.15) and the 4x400 relay team (3:46.76).
Placing third for the Bluejackets were the 4x200 relay team (1:50.24), the 4x400 relay team (3:51.38) and Eli Erickson in the triple jump (37-11).
Placing third for the Wolverines were Cooper Williams in the 110 hurdles (19.31), the 4x100 relay team (48.74), the 4x800 relay team (9:44.31), Riley Krenz in the discus ( 117-4) and Connor Matschiner in the pole vault (8-0).
Placing fourth for Hibbing were Conner Marschalk in the 100 (11.82), Erickson in the 400 (55.43), Vincent Carlson in the 110 hurdles (21.21), Cole Hughes in the 300 hurdles (52.84) and the 4x800 relay team (10:00.41).
Placing fourth for Rock Ridge were Owen Engel in the 800 (2:16.87), Riley Krenz in the shot put (40-1 ½), Zlimen in the long jump (18-1) and Matt Koski in the triple jump (37-10 ¾).
On the girls side, Grand Rapids scored 200 points, followed by Hibbing at 181.5. Rock Ridge was third with 144.5 and Duluth Denfeld fourth with 95.
Placing first for the Bluejackets were Julia Gherardi in the 100 (13.29), pole vault (12-0) and long jump (15-8), Brynn Babich in the 200 (28.80), Ayva Burkes in the 400 (1:02.10), Jorie Anderson in the 1600 (5:57.99), Geli Stenson in the 300 hurdles (51.44), the 4x400 relay team (4:19.67).
Placing second for Hibbing were Gianna Figueroa in the 1600 (5:58.25), Stenson in the 100 hurdles (18.70) and the 4x400 relay team (4:19.67).
Placing second for Rock Ridge were Ava Fink in the 100 (13.35), Alex Wercinski in the 800 (2:37.08), Avah Kraushaar in the 3200 (13:49.26), Jennie Krause in the 300 hurdles (52.85), the 4x100 relay team (53.74), the 4x400 relay team (4:29.58) and Ella Lamppa in the triple jump (28-9).
Placing third for the Bluejackets were Babich in the 100 (13.87), Emery Maki in the 400 (1:03.44), Miriam Milani in the 3200 (13.56.11), the 4x100 relay team (56.07), the 4x200 relay team (2:00.19) and Gherardi in the high jump (4-4).
Rock Ridge got third-place finishes from the 4x800 relay team (11:10.93), Mya Schuchard in the shot put (27-4) and discus (73-10) and Elli Jankila in the long jump (14-6 ¼).
Hibbing fourth-place finishes went to Cassidy Koski in the 200 (30.20), Jocelyn Strukel in the 800 (2:47.07), Audra Murden in the 3200 (14:05.85), Anderson in the high jump (4-2), Mileena Sladek in the pole vault (7-6) and Babich in the triple jump (28-2).
The Wolverines got fourth places from Kaari Harsila in the 1600 (6:00.11), Jolie Stocke in the 100 hurdles (20.23), Kenzie Rasmussen in the shot put (25-6) and Mariele Paulson in the long jump (13-4 ½).
