HOYT LAKES—The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team occupied the top five spots and had six golfers inside the top 10 Thursday to cruise to a win at an nine-hole East Range Conference meet at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.

Eli Devich took home individual medalist honors, firing a four-over 40 to win the meet by one stroke. Teammates Conner Swan, Ian Mikulich and Mason Collie all tied for second with a 41 while Travis Bird was fifth with a 42.

