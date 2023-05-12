HOYT LAKES—The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team occupied the top five spots and had six golfers inside the top 10 Thursday to cruise to a win at an nine-hole East Range Conference meet at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
Eli Devich took home individual medalist honors, firing a four-over 40 to win the meet by one stroke. Teammates Conner Swan, Ian Mikulich and Mason Collie all tied for second with a 41 while Travis Bird was fifth with a 42.
Non-scoring golfers for Rock Ridge include Blayne Wainio tied for ninth (45), Dylan Nelson tied for 11th (47), Kyle Beaudette tied for 13th (48) and Landon Richter in 22nd (53).
Rock Ridge won the meet with a four-man team score of 163. Hibbing was second at 184, Two Harbors third at 195, International Falls fourth at 216 and Mesabi East fifth at 234. North Woods and Ely/Northeast Range were also at the meet but did not have a team score due to having less than four golfers participating.
After the first five spots, Hibbing’s Sam Gabardi was next best on the day and tops for the ‘Jackets in sixth with a 43. Dawson Peterson in ninth (45), Python Taylor in 11th (47) and Zach Fearing and Dylan Horvath tied for 15th (49) rounded out the Hibbing team score.
Mesabi East was led by Jackson Micheletti in 23rd place (55). Trevor Prophet in 25th (56), Cody Erickson in 29th (61) and Nicholas Butzke and Carl Levelwind in 32nd (62) rounded out the Giants team score.
Eli Smith led for the Grizzlies, tying for 13th place after firing a 48. Teammate Brenden Chiabotti was not far back in 17th after shooting a 50. Sawyer Glass was 37th (70).
Sammy Prijatel was tops for the Nighthawks in 25th place (56). Thomas Homer finished in 29th (61). Lewis Powell was 39th (79).
