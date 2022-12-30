EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team wanted to come out on Friday afternoon and earn a solid win against Cambridge-Isanti after a disappointing loss Wednesday night to Hibbing/Chisholm.

The Wolverines found the bounceback energy they needed at the Hippodrome, putting nearly 50 shots on net and finding goals from five different players to pick up a 5-2 win against the visiting Bluejackets.

