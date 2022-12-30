EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team wanted to come out on Friday afternoon and earn a solid win against Cambridge-Isanti after a disappointing loss Wednesday night to Hibbing/Chisholm.
The Wolverines found the bounceback energy they needed at the Hippodrome, putting nearly 50 shots on net and finding goals from five different players to pick up a 5-2 win against the visiting Bluejackets.
It was a frustrating loss for us,” Rock Ridge head coach Ben Johnson said of Wednesday night’s game. A frustrating game to lose and we don’t like to lose so it was nice for us to have a good game like this and kind of bounce back heading into the new year.”
The Wolverines lit the lamp early in the contest. Less than a minute and a half in, Isaac Flatley picked up a steal from behind the Cambridge-Isanti net. He quickly found Cooper Levander, who found the perfect place to put it, getting past Bluejackets netminder Jaxon Sibell for the 1-0 lead.
The lead wouldn’t last forever as C-I picked up the puck on their end eight minutes in, skated down with little resistance and began attacking the Rock Ridge net. At the 8:15 mark, Will O’Donovan got his first goal of the night off a rebounded shot from Seth Terhell. O’Donovan’s shot got past netminder Levi Maki to make it a 1-1 game.
The two teams each killed off a penalty as the period wore on, but Rock Ridge took a lead they wouldn’t surrender with under a minute to go as Ethan Jacobson netted an unassisted goal at 16:16 to put the Wolverines up at first intermission.
With his team ahead after one, Johnson said the Wolverines should have kept the ‘Jackets off the board and took a larger lead into the break.
“That first goal they got, we were kind of standing around. Our guys weren’t moving on that play and they weren’t back checking. It created the chance for them to score. The goal came off of a rebound but the play started almost 200 feet away. We were watching the puck instead of getting after it and it cost us.”
The Wolverines extended their lead to two early in the second period. At the 2:37 mark, Dylan Hedley took a Flatley pass and buried one behind Sibell to make it a 3-1 game.
Cambridge-Isanti didn’t return the favor until an entire period later with O’Donovan etching his second score of the night at the 2:44 mark in the third.
Things got dicey when the Wolverines took a roughing penalty at 5:42, but an aggressive play from Brant Tiedeman created a scoring opportunity. Tiedeman chased down a puck behind the C-I goal, beat the lone Bluejacket defending him and dumped it off to Kasey Lamppa, who quickly buried it to make it a 4-2 game.
“That’s what we want to see in situations like that,” Johnson said. “The forechecker got on them, got a loose puck and passed it off to someone who was wide open in the slot. They buried it and it changed the game for us. We had to make some big kills throughout the game and that’s one of the better ways we could have done it.”
The Bluejackets pulled Sibell with under three minutes to play, but Flatley grabbed a loose puck and sent it in from the blue line for an empty net goal to put things away, 5-2.
Maki earned the win in net with 31 saves while Sibell finished with 40.
“They’re a good hockey team,” Johnson said of the Bluejackets after the game. “They’re physical and they make you work but this was the kind of game we wanted to see from our guys today. We just have to clean up some of the little parts. We’re happy with how much we were attacking the net and overall we’re improving. We want to see more of that so we’re playing our best hockey in February.”
Rock Ridge will return to the ice next Friday in Virginia when they host Minneapolis.
CI 1 0 1—2
RR 2 1 2—5
First Period
1, R, Cooper Levander (Isaac Flatley), 1:25; 2, C, Will O’Donovan (Seth Terhell), 8:15; 3, R, Ethan Jacobson (unassisted), 16:16.
Second Period
4, R, Dylan Hedley (Flatley), 2:37.
Third Period
5, C, O’Donovan (Ethan Boughton), 2:44; 6, R, Kasey Lamppa (Brant Tiedeman), SH, 6:45; 7, R, Flatley (unassisted), EN, 15:51.
Penalties-Minutes: Cambridge-Isanti 4-8; Rock Ridge 5-10.
Goalie saves: Jaxon Sibell, CI, 19-13-8—40; Levi Maki, RR, 5-12-14—31.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Crosby-Ironton 76,
MI-B 69
ST. CLOUD—The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team suffered just their second loss of the season Friday, falling to Crosby-Ironton 76-69 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.
In the process, junior Jordan Zubich passed 2,000 career points, leading the Rangers in the defeat with 33 points.
Sage Ganyo finished the game with 12 points while Hali Savela added 11 for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Crosby-Ironton Rangers were led by Tori Oehrlein’s 35 points. Margaret Silgen chipped in with 11.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-2) will take on Providence Academy Saturday, Jan. 7 at Duluth East High School.
MIB 32 37—69
CI 34 42—76
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 6, Hali Savela 11, Jordan Zubich 33, Sage Ganyo 12, Ava Luukkonen 1, Anna Neyens 6; Three pointers: Thomas 2, Savela 1, Zubich 3, Ganyo 1, Neyens 2; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Savela.
Crosby-Ironton: Jada Mitchell 8, Josie Schaefer 7, Anna Vignieri 2, Hannah Compton 9, Margaret Silgen 11, Sammie Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 35; Three pointers: Compton 1, Silgen 2, Oehrlein 3; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
MI-B 84,
Nevis 71
ST. CLOUD—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team stopped their four-game losing streak on Friday, returning to the win column with an 84-71 win over Nevis at the Granite City Classic.
Asher Zubich poured in a game-high 46 points to lead the Rangers to victory. Nik Jesch and Josh Holmes both finished in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Tigers were led by JP Benson’s 17 points. Alex Lester added 16. Joe Houchin and Astin Ahrendt finished with 10 each.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-4) travel to Hill City on Tuesday.
MIB 39 45—84
NHS 35 36—71
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 46, Mason Clines 6, Josh Holmes 13, Nik Jesch 14, Chris King 5; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Holmes 4, Jesch 2; Free throws: 18-27; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Mason Clines, MiCaden Clines.
Nevis: Astin Ahrendt 10, Devan Lindow 9, Joe Houchin 10, Christian Moe 8, JP Benson 17, Alex Lester 16; Three pointers: Moe 2, Benson 5; Free throws: 15-19; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Lester, Moe.
Rock Ridge 90,
Warroad 56
PEQUOT LAKES—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Pequot Lakes with a 90-56 win over Warroad on Thursday.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge (9-2) host Duluth Marshall on Tuesday.
North Woods 91,
BOLD 83
ST. CLOUD—The North Woods boys’ basketball team closed out their time at the Granite City Classic with a win Friday morning, downing BOLD 91-83.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
North Woods (4-3) will host Red Lake on Tuesday.
Ely 87
Cook County 22
ELY—The Ely boys’ basketball team cruised to a big win Tuesday, downing Cook County 87-22.
Joey Bianco led all scorers in the contest with 37 points while Jack Davies poured in 20 with a game-high five three pointers. Caid Chittum chipped in with 16 points.
Rohan Rude led the Vikings in the loss with nine points, all from three-point land.
CC 14 8—22
Ely 60 27—87
Cook County: Derik Smith 3, Binesii Aubid 3, Rako Skildum 2, Amos Falter 2, Rohan Rude 9, John Pierre 1, Javantae Love 2; Three pointers: Rude 3, Aubid 1; Free throws: 2-4; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 2, Joey Bianco 37, Jack Davies 20, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 16, Gavin Marshall 2, Jason Kerntz 3, Erron Anderson 5; Three pointers: Davies 5, Chittum 2; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Ely 60,
Bigfork 41
ELY—The Timberwolves earned their second win of the week on Thursday, putting away the Bigfork Huskies 60-41.
Bianco again led all scorers, this time with 19 points. Davies added 15 with four three pointers and Jason Kerntz chipped in with 13.
Ely (6-1) will travel to North Woods Friday, Jan. 6.
BHS 13 28—41
Ely 21 39—60
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 7, Caden Rahier 7, Chase Powell 4, Chase Jacobson 2, Brad Haley 6, Jhace Pearson 15; Three pointers: Pearson 3, Rahier 2, Vosika 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Jack Davies 15, Caid Chittum 9, Jason Kerntz 13, Erron Anderson 4; Three pointers: Davies 4, Chittum 3, Kerntz 2; Free throws: 15-26; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.