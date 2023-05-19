VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team squared off with a solid South Ridge team for a doubleheader on Friday, with both games ending in extra innings.
The Wolverines dropped the first game to the Panthers 6-5 in eight innings before getting the walkoff win in the following game 10-9 in nine innings.
In the second game, things were knotted up at three apiece after seven innings and it looked like South Ridge was going to go 2-0 on the day as they plated five runs in the top of the eighth off of Wolverine pitcher Tate Uhan.
Josiah DeLoach reached on a leadoff walk before Carter Anderson was hit by a pitch. Rock Ridge got the lead runner out on a fielder’s choice, but Uhan hit another batter to load the bases up with one out.
Austin Olson recorded a bunt single to score a run, putting the Panthers in the driver’s seat. The inning continued on and a bunt from Dane Vandersheuren landed fare just out of the grasp of a diving Uhan, scoring another run and leaving the bases loaded with one out.
One out later, South Ridge looked to put a bow on things with a bases-clearing double from Christian Pretasky, putting the visiting team up 8-3 and just three outs away from their second win of the day.
But the Wolverines grinded in the bottom of the eighth inning and had their best offensive showing of the day to keep themselves in the game. Isaac Lindhorst got the inning started with a double down the third baseline. Uhan then etched a double to center to score the runner, 8-4.
The Rock Ridge bats kept moving with John Kendall reaching on an infield single before both runners came in to score off a Dylan Hedley triple to center field. Their lead cut to two, South Ridge replaced pitcher Gavin Willeck with DeLoach to try and get out of the mess.
Rock Ridge didn’t back down as Griffin Dosan knocked a single up the left gap to plate another runner, 8-7. DeLoach then walked Sawyer Hallin and Carter Mavec was intentionally walked to load up the bases with no outs.
The Panthers grabbed the first out on a force out at home but Aiden Bird popped one up in the outfield on the next at bat to get the RBI sac fly, bringing in the tying run. Rock Ridge still had runners on first and third but couldn’t get any more across the plate as the game went into the ninth inning.
Uhan got a quick first out to start the inning but things took a turn from there. Anderson reached on an error charged to the Rock Ridge infield before Uhan walked Tony Lisic to put runners on first and second. After getting the second out on a fly-out to right, Uhan walked Olson and the bases were loaded, ending his time on the mound.
Jaden Lang was tasked with getting the final out and battled with Sheen Ralidak at the plate. With a full count after hitting a few pitches foul, Ralidak drew the walk he needed to walk in the go-ahead run. Trailing 9-8, Rock Ridge got the final out of the inning with Austin Josephson hitting into a fielder’s choice.
The Wolverines needed some magic in the bottom of the ninth if they hoped to salvage their two-game stint with the Panthers. Things looked up when Uhan took a leadoff walk from DeLoach, ending his time on the mound with Ashton Neudahl taking over from there.
Kendall was Neudahl’s first batter and reached after being hit by a pitch. With runners on one and two, Hedley flew out to left with neither runner being able to advance. South Ridge then got the second out on an infield-fly rule call, leaving the runners at their posts with just one out to go.
Neudahl couldn’t keep things controlled, however, as he delivered a walk to Hallin to load the bases up. He then walked Carter Mavec in succession, bringing the tying run home with the winning run moving to third.
Needing a walk or a base hit to end the game, Lang stepped up to the plate for Rock Ridge with the game on the line. The pitcher squared up and drilled right up the left side, scoring the winning run for the Wolverines in dramatic fashion, 10-9.
Playing 17 innings of baseball on the day and finally getting the hits they needed in the final two innings, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth said it was nice to see his team find what they were looking for after a long day while also accomplishing the little things.
“Some of the mental mistakes you make over two games are frustrating because in games like this, you have to do the little things,” Lindseth said. “They scored some runs on bunt plays and we worked on bunt drills yesterday at practice and the guys thought it was dumb. Look what happened today. We’ve gotta pay attention and we have to put in the time and the effort. The talent is there, we just have to get better at doing the little things. We ended up with 15 hits, we were hitting the ball and sometimes even right at people, but it was nice to see us string them together at the end and come away with the win.”
Being down five heading into the bottom of the eighth, Lindseth said the mental game played a big part in the team coming back from the brink.
“I think it’s that mental focus and knowing that we can do this. We were down and a lot of our hits were going right at their defense. Eventually, they were going to fall in the gaps. We started the inning with two doubles and once you get rolling, I think everybody has that belief. Until there’s three outs, I just don’t think we’re done.
“Today that belief came through. When you’re down five in extra innings it’s easy to pack it up and say game over but I knew we were going to score five runs. We barreled up and got the hits and earned the split and I think we’ll be happy to take that with how things went in the first game.”
Rock Ridge will close out the regular season with four games next week, starting on Monday when they host Ely.
GAME 1
South Ridge 6,
Rock Ridge 5, F/8
VIRGINIA—In the first game of their doubleheader, South Ridge plated one run in the top of the eighth inning to come away with a 6-5 win over the Wolverines in extras.
Rock Ridge got on the board first in the bottom of the first with Griffin Dosan hitting an RBI single to shallow center to score John Kendall. The Panthers knotted things up in the fourth, scoring one off of Wolverines starter Dylan Hedley.
The Wolverines fell behind in the top of the fifth with South Ridge plating four runs to take command of things. Rock Ridge got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth when Hedley etched an RBI single to center to score Kendall, who reached earlier on a ground rule double.
The Wolverines tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with three runs. Tate Uhan reached on an infield single to start things off before Kendall etched a single to left. With runners on first and third, Dosan ripped a double to left to score the lead runner 5-3.
Two more runs came in to score when Sawyer Hallin bashed his own double to left, tying the game and sending things to extra innings.
South Ridge put things away in the top of the eighth when Carter Anderson led things off with a triple to center-right. He came in to score on a squeeze play with Austin Josephson successfully laying down the bunt.
Rock Ridge got one runner on in the eighth when Aiden Bird hit a single to the center gap, but the run couldn’t come home to score as they took the 6-5 loss.
