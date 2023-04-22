VIRGINIA—When it comes to his baseball team, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth refuses to sell them short.
Lindseth knows his roster has talent. From pitching depth to defense and even their hitters 1-9. If the Wolverines can put it all together and hold it there in Year 2, they can make some noise in Section 7AA.
“The outlook is positive for this group,” Lindseth said. “They will determine how far they go this season and expectations are high. This has been one of the hardest working groups I have had the pleasure to coach.”
The hard work at practice so far has translated to early wins. While they’ve only been able to get outside twice, they’ve managed to win both times on their new home field, walking off Hibbing before blowing out Chisholm the next day.
With runs hard to come by for the visiting team in both of those games, Lindseth says Rock Ridge will absolutely lean on a deep pitching staff this season, headlined by John Kendall, Griffin Dosan and Dylan Hedley; any of the three could be aces for most teams in the area Lindseth believes.
“We return a strong and deep pitching staff this season. John, Griffin and Dylan have taken big steps forward from where they left off in 2022. Hedley and Kendall, I don’t think are a surprise to anyone. They had real nice, breakout years last year and we felt like they could bring it up a notch this year and I think they’re starting to go there. They’re hard workers and they put in the reps in the offseason. I think they can go far in baseball and in life.”
Shining in the summer Legion season, Dosan has also risen into a top spot in the Rock Ridge rotation.
“He’s by far our best catcher, one of our best infielders and now one of our best pitchers. We realized it in the summer that we had to throw him. He pitched against Chisholm and looked phenomenal. I think out of those three, you can throw a dart at who’s going to be the ace. All three are that good but they all do different things to control a game. Most schools would be happy to have one but we have three.”
Those three will be bolstered by a crop of pitchers that should also see a number of innings including Carter Mavec, Jaden Lang and Tate Uhan. Lindseth is also seeing good things from a number of younger pitchers including Isaac Lindhorst and Jackson Kendall.
“I always want to have five arms ready to go by tournament time, five quality pitchers you can rely on. If you have that, you’re in a really good place to run the gamut.
“The pitching program that Cory Schriber monitors for us, the kids have really bought into it. They get it. They want to bullpen. They want to get on the mound. They want to learn and get comfortable changing speeds. Our philosophies have really come through. The kids are buying into it and believing in it so I think pitching should be a strong point for us.”
Returning their top five or six hitters from last season, as well as their starting centerfielder, shortstop, second baseman and catcher, Lindseth expects the team to be strong both offensively and defensively.
“On paper, we look really good. We could be very strong 1-6 and maybe we could be very strong 1-9. What I’ve seen so far, I think we have reason to be excited but you gave to play the games. On any given day, you can be beat. With the amount of effort and hard work these kids are putting in, I have very high expectations for us.
“By the end of the season, I expect velocity to be up, at bats to be better and the defense to be sharp.”
Other key contributors to this year’s squad include Sawyer Hallin, James Toman and Landon Kilepla, all of which should find success on the diamond according to Lindseth.
With the amount of effort he’s seen top down, Lindseth says the idea of a strong culture being built around Rock Ridge baseball is starting to show.
“It starts with our seniors and last year’s seniors. They started that culture and that’s what we want. We want our guys to do well and for their teammates to be excited when they do well. If one of your teammates goes 3-4 in a game, you were ecstatic for them and it made you want to go 4-4. You wanted to bring yourself up. Guys like John Kendall and Dylan Hedley, they bring everyone up with them and they’re helping contribute to that culture that we want the Rock Ridge baseball program to have.”
With Frandsen Bank & Trust Field open for use (if the weather cooperates), Lindseth says the new park should be a boon for the team but it also makes them that much more anxious to get outside and not be forced back in.
“It was really tough to go back in the gym this week because the kids got a taste of being outside already. It’s tough to dial it back in. A lot of years with springs like this, you’re looking at a May 1 start with gym time. With a turf field, you’re supposed to be able to get out on it. Maybe it hasn’t worked as well as we hoped in the first year but in future years we can figure it out a little bit better and hopefully get on them sooner.
“With how great the facilities are, I know the kids are just excited to get out there and play on them and not have to worry about being inside any more. Once things get rolling, I expect great things from this team and we’ve already started seeing the beginning of that.”
