SILVER BAY — The Rock Ridge 18U softball team kicked off their first summer schedule this past week, making the trek to Silver Bay for a doubleheader.
The team picked up a pair of wins to start off the season, winning by scores of 13-8 and then 7-2.
Trailing 8-4 heading into the top of the seventh, 18U head coach Boyd Carlbom took his team aside and said they needed to take some pitches and come up with some hits.
“It was their last chance,” Carlbom said. “The bats weren’t going much before that so they had to figure something out and get on base.”
The small speech paid off, with Julia Lindseth leading off and rocketed a hit between third and short on the first pitch she saw. A line drive from Maggie Koskela over the second baseman continued the streak with Rock Ridge piling on seven hits in the final inning to score nine runs, beating Silver Bay 13-8.
Lydia Delich got the win in the circle for Rock Ridge, giving up seven hits and striking out six. At the plate, Delich was 3-4 while Brooklyn Smith was 2-2. Kylie Marolt, Lindseth, Koskela, Katie Johnson and Ayla Troutwine all had a hit each.
In the second game, Rock Ridge cruised to the 7-0 lead before Silver Bay finally grabbed two late. Too little, too late for the Mariners, Rock Ridge came away with the 7-2 win.
Taylor Morley got the win in the circle, giving up eight hits (four coming in Silver Bay’s two-run sixth inning) while striking out eight.
At the plate, Seppi, Marolt, Delich, Morley, Johnson, Smith and Anna Beaudette all recorded hits in the win.
Rock Ridge 18U will be back in action on Monday when they host Greenway in Eveleth at 5:15 p.m. The Rock Ridge 16U team will play in Virginia at the same time, hosting Mountain Iron.
