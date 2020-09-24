AURORA — Ellie Robillard and Elli Jankila each picked up a pair of victories Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as Mesabi East swam to a 99-73 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
Adrianna Lehmkuhl also had a pair of victories to lead the Giants. She touched first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.30.
She went on to take the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:10.95.
Robillard’s effort included capturing the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:37.54, while she later scored the win in the 500 freestyle at 6:07.89.
Jankila took the gold position in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.75 and took the 100 freestyle a short time later by touching in 58.18.
Mesabi East also got wins from Kailey Fossell in one meter diving (227.64 points); Adriana Sheets in the 100 butterfly (1:10.55) and two relays.
The Giants 200 yard medley relay unit of Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Sheets and Williams finished first in 2:11.29; and the 200 freestyle relay team of Lydia Skelton, Meyer, Lehmkuhl and Sheets won with a time of 1:48.95.
Other Eveleth-Gilbert winners were Anna Heinonen in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.34) and the Bears’ 400 freestyle relay of Jankila, Tayler Harju, Mia Start and Robillard won in 4:12.98.
The Bears swim against Denfeld in Hibbing today, while Mesabi East goes to International Falls.
Mesabi East 99, Eveleth-Gilbert 73
200 yard medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Adriana Sheets, Emma Williams), 2:11.29; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Tayler Harju, Anna Heinonen), 2:13.78; 3, Mesabi East (Kailey Fossell, Ashley Fossell, Rhys Ceglar, Lauren Beyer), 2:14.01.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:14.30; 2, Williams, ME, 2:17.12; 3, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:23.93.
200 individual medley: 1, Robillard, EG, 2:37.54; 2, Mia Stark, EG, 2:43.39; Hakala, ME, 2:43.84.
50 yard freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 26.75; 2, Anna Heinonen, EG, 27.94; 3, Kyra Skelton, ME, 28.69.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 227.64; 2, Alexa Fossell, ME, 151.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Sheets, ME, 1:10.55; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 1:15.43; 3, Ceglar, ME, 1:15.77.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 58.18; 2, Williams, ME, 59.55; 3, K. Skelton, 1:03.82.
500 freestyle: 1, Robillard, EG, 6:07.89; 2, Butzke, ME, 6:26.69; 3, Hakala, ME, 6:47.97.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (Lydia Skelton, Meyer, Lehmkuhl, Sheets), 1:48.95; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Heinonen, Ellie Bjorge, Harju), 1:53.71; 3, Mesabi East (K. Fossil, Blake, Ceglar, K. Skelton), 1:59.07.
100 backstroke: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:10.95; 2, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:14.10; 3, McKenzie Plkorny, ME, 1:14.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Heinonen, EG, 1:21.34; 2, Blake, Me, 1:26.85; 3, A. Fossil, ME, 1:32.41.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Harju, Stark, Robillard), 4:12.98; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Avah Kraushaar, Abygail Roush, Allison Anderson, Koskela), 4:29.64.
