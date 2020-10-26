EVELETH — Becoming stronger, both physically and mentally, has helped Eveleth-Gilbert’s Afton Roberts evolve into an improved volleyball player and a leader.
Roberts, a middle hitter, has been hitting the gym in the offseason, which has showed up on the court.
The senior has been encouraged by her parents, in addition to her teammates and her coaches.
Her parents Ann and Wayne suggested “lifting and doing stuff like that to become better as a player. That’s really helped me improve my play.’’
“Also, my teammates and coaches have really been there to help me get better,’’ Roberts said at the E-G High School gym last week.
Roberts has seen herself become stronger against the middle blockers of the Golden Bears’ opponents. “It helps me move when I’m hitting. It helps me move around the blockers. Hitting around the blockers.’’
Roberts, who also plays softball, said the loss of that season last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic also played a role in her improvement on the volleyball court. “We had high hopes of going to state (in softball). That was kind of sad when we realized that we would never be able to play with the seniors that graduated last year.’’
That same disappointment led her to get a membership at the Mesabi Family YMCA and not just sit around when the pandemic continued on. “I started going there and lifting a lot,’’ she said, in addition to going out for walks or runs.
The E-G senior credits her improved mental game to her parents, who talk to her after games and give her advice on what she can improve on.
Roberts said she is more than willing to take the advice, no matter where it comes from.
----
Roberts has been playing volleyball since elementary school because she thought it was the sport for her.
“I just loved it and I still love it.’’
It didn’t hurt that her best friend Ava Thompson was in volleyball then too. “I just remember her and I just being super close in elementary.’’ The girls both still play the sport to this day.
----
Head coach Beth Bittmann and her teammates have helped the senior Golden Bear improve along the way, as well.
“My coaches have been there for me,’’ Roberts said. “My teammates are just always positive, making sure to bring each other up.’’
Bittmann commented last week after a game that Roberts also has very good court vision.
“Yes, I do think I have court vision, but sometimes it can be hard, especially if you’re going up for a hit and you have to look at the other side really quick,’’ she stated. “I think it (that ability) just came from my coaches. They tell me the middle of the block is open, then I’ll know to tip.’’
In addition to just worrying about their opponents, Roberts and her teammates have had to adjust on the fly when volleyball was moved to the spring and later moved back to the fall.
“First I was thinking I kind of want it in the spring still. Then I said, “No I want it in the fall. When that first practice hit, I was like ‘Yep, I’m ready.’ I am happy that it’s now. Softball will be in spring and it won’t have to be pushed to the summer.’’
Asked about goals for this most unusual of years, Roberts said, “It definitely is crazy,’’ but it’s important for them to stay positive and keep their heads up. “We can’t let that get us down’’ with all the changes. “We just have to stay up and stay motivated.’’
Roberts is now only seven months from graduation, and she is not sure what college she is going to go to yet. The pandemic has impacted that, as well. “You can’t go and tour colleges right now.’’
She definitely knows what her field of study will be, though. “I want to become a pediatric nurse.’’
