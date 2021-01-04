HIBBING — For some athletes it’s been two months, for others just over one month, but it was worth the wait.
That’s because the winter sports teams finally got back into action as every team on the Range began practicing Monday, setting the stage for competition, which begins on Jan. 14.
It was a long time in coming.
Girls hockey was supposed to start on Nov. 2, followed by girls basketball, alpine skiing and boys hockey on Nov. 16. Boys basketball and wrestling was supposed to have a Nov. 23 start date, and boys swimming on Nov 30.
Due to COVID-19, all of that got put on hold, but when Minnesota Governor Tim Walz lifted the pause just before Christmas, the Minnesota State High School League put forth that Jan. 4, date to start practicing.
Needless to say, that made a lot of athletes happy.
“I wasn’t optimistic that we were going to have a season, but I’m optimistic now,” said Joe Allison, who is a senior on the Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team. “It was hard to stay patient.
“I was waiting for the day that Walz would give the order that we were OK, and we could play sports. I was ecstatic the day he did that. I’m glad we’re here today.”
Eli Erickson, who is a senior on the Bluejacket boys basketball team, was glad to be around his teammates.
“It’s extremely exciting to be here,” Erickson said. “It’s a blessing to be here to see people you haven’t seen in awhile. When we were in hybrid mode (at school), we didn’t see each other every day.
“It’s good to be with the team. That will bond us together.”
Hibbing diver Cole Hughes concurred with Erickson, but with the difficulty that comes with the sport of diving, starting practice didn’t come soon enough.
“They kept moving that time back and back, and I thought, ‘There goes my season,’' Hughes said. “On my hard dives, I get worried about them, but it’s a mental game. I didn’t think I was going to do that well, but I’m still hoping to do well.”
“I like hanging out with the boys on the deck. I’m having fun. It’s not as great as it was before, but I still have some hope that I can get something out of it.”
Erickson’s teammate, senior Mayson Brown, wasn’t sure there was going to be a season, but it gave him some time to prepare just in case the OK was given.
“It was disappointing, but personally, it helped me a ton,” Brown said. “I was in the weightroom five or six days a week after that, using that as motivation. That’s the only thing I could do about it. I tried to stay positive.
“This is the most excited I’ve been to play ball, ever. I’ve been waiting for this for so long. I’m hoping we’ll stay safe and have an entire season.”
Fanci Williams, who is a senior on the Bluejacket girls basketball team, like Brown, didn’t think she’d get a chance to finish out her senior season.
“I was sad about it,” Williams said. “This COVID stuff isn’t good. I wasn’t sure we would have a season because the date got changed again and again. Once I heard it was on the fourth, I didn’t hear anything else about it, so I was like, ‘OK, it’s happening.’
“I’m grateful. It’s my senior year, and I didn’t want to miss out on it. I like being with everybody and playing. I missed my teammates.”
Haley Hawkinson said the initial news was devastating, but she took the time to prepare for what she had hoped would be a season.
“I was excited to get back in the gym for my senior season,” Hawkinson said. “I knew I had to continue working and hope for things to improve for us to get a season. I did some training with some trainers, and I went to the gyms that were open.
“I have a weight set at home, so I lifted there. When they made that decision, it was a little later than I was hoping, but I’m definitely blessed to know that we’re having a season.”
Allison admitted that he got a little lazy over the layoff, but a push from a former Hibbing High School player got him, and some of his teammates, working out again.
“I didn't do much for a while,” Allison said. “That was easy to do. I got lazy within two weeks, then Pat Iozzo texted me and a few other guys, and he got us working out again.
“That got me in shape as much as it could. Now, we’re here. I’m excited for the season to start. Hopefully, we can be a good team this year. If we keep going, play well and we do what we do in practice, we can be a good team. We can win a few games this year.”
There is one stipulation, however. All players must wear masks during their competitions. The only teams excused from that are wrestlers, swimmers and cheerleaders, when they’re out on the floor or ice doing their routines.
“I wasn’t expecting these masks to have much of an effect on me, but when you start a practice and you’re breathing hard, it slows down your air flow,” Allison said. “I was getting tired quickly.”
Erickson agreed, but he did say that it will take some time to adapt to the face coverings.
“Because it's the first day when we had to wear masks, it’s going to be a little rough,” Erickson said. “That will get better over time, which most things do. I’m happy to be back on the floor to finish my senior season.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a post season at the end of it all.”
