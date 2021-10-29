Rested and ready: Giants’ off time came at the right spot

AURORA – The Mesabi East football team considers itself lucky that they didn’t have to play in a Section 7AA quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
The No. 3 Giants hope the extra rest will pay off today when they travel to No. 2 Hinckley-Finlayson for a 2 p.m. Section 7AA semifinal game.
Week after week, the Giants have dealt with some heavy losses on the field due to injury. Head coach Steve Grams says playing one less playoff game is something the players and coaching staff are thankful for.
“For us, it’s been a blessing just because we’re so dinged up,” Grams said Friday. “We’ve had a lot of injuries this year and we’re trying to get guys back and healthy or trying to get them enough experience in a position they weren’t quite ready for yet.
“We like the extra time. We got a little bit more time to break down some film and make up a new game plan for how we want to attack.”
The Giants played the Jaguars just 10 days ago with the winner essentially deciding who would get to host the playoff game between the two teams. Hinckley-Finlayson routed Mesabi East 28-0 with 21 of those points coming directly from Giant mistakes.
“Last week, three of those scores came directly off blocked punts and turnovers, our own mistakes. When you’re playing a team of that caliber with important playoff positioning on the line, you can’t make those mistakes in a game.
“Our goal for them on Saturday is to play to our potential. We have to tighten things up a little bit, be more disciplined, hold on to the ball and put some points on the board.”
The Giants celebrated a strong 4-0 start to the season, but as the injuries soon began to catch up to them, they dropped their last four to finish at .500 heading into the playoffs. Grams acknowledged that it’s a difficult position to be in for both coaches and players when the team is constantly looking for someone to fill in.
“Times have been tough but we’re always hoping someone will step up into a new role. At one time we had our one, two, three and four backs out so it’s tough to look at who you’re going to give the ball to. We have some guys back and we’ve made some adjustments like using a lineman in the backfield as a lead blocker so hopefully that can spark some interest from our players.
“It seems like we’ve been having a little more fun these last couple weeks compared to the middle of the season so I think things are trending upward. Right now it’s do or die. Our goal has been to make it back to that championship game and we keep telling the guys that. We need to be at our best when our best is needed and we need it on Saturday.”
While the Jaguars offense was only totally responsible for one score last week, Grams says his team will need to step things up on defense to make sure they’re prepared in all phases of the game.
“We’ve seen it from Hinckley and from Rush City, they like the power T. They like to run it tight and if they start moving our guys around we’re going to struggle. We’ve made some adjustments on defense on the line and with the linebackers and we’re going to throw whatever we can at them on defense.
“We have to stop the run game but they also like to pass so it’s going to come down to athleticism on both sides and the team that makes the least mistakes will probably move on to the championship.”
Making the two hour trek to Hinckley, Grams says the simple act of being prepared to play an afternoon football game on a Saturday can go a long way.
“It’s a two-hour bus ride which is never good. We’re having a little supper tonight with the guys and then you just have to remind them to get up on time and get some food in their stomach in the morning. You can’t play 48 minutes of football on an empty stomach.
“It’s a day game which they’re not used to so the whole process is shifting on them. Those are the little things we’ll need to curb to make sure we’re focused the whole day. That starts with being at the locker room at 9:30 and being on the bus ready to leave at 10:15. Once we’re off the bus, we have to be prepared and ready to go on the field from play one.”
Ultimately, today’s game can be summed up pretty easily.
“Hopefully our boys are ready to play. If you can’t get ready for playoffs, then you probably can’t get ready for any of them.”
