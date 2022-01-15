BABBITT — Volleyball has been a part of Hannah Reichensperger’s life from birth.
Literally.
The six-foot-one senior middle blocker from Northeast Range was inside the gym at a volleyball game two days after she was born, watching mom Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger coach for Tower-Soudan.
Fast forward 18 years later and Reichensperger has made a name for herself as one of the best high school volleyball players in the state of Minnesota, leading the state this season with 605 kills. She finished her career with 1,566 of those. She tallied 390 blocks as well as 1,056 digs and had a .958 career serve percentage.
Enjoying the fall season with her Nighthawks teammates, Reichensperger led Northeast Range to their first section championship appearance and was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention. In the offseason, she competes with even more high-level players with the Minnesota North club team based out of Duluth.
An all-around player that enjoys reading from the back row just as much as she enjoys finding the block up front, Reichensperger can and does do it all on the court.
For her efforts this season and throughout her high school career, Reichensperger has been named the All-Iron Range Volleyball Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
While the awards have piled up for the Northeast Range senior over the years, Reichensperger says the two things she enjoys the most about volleyball are her teammates and the chance to learn from as many different people as possible.
“The team aspect is by far my favorite part,” Reichensperger said. “Anytime I talk about volleyball, I have to talk about my team because they’ve supported me in everything I’ve done throughout the years.
“Doing volleyball year-round all over the place, there’s so much experience to gain and people to learn from. There’s so much to volleyball, so much technique that a lot of people don’t think about, so getting to learn from so many different coaches during the club season is so fun adn so important to have.”
Typically, a middle blocker will play in the front row before getting subbed out for a defensive specialist when it’s their turn in the back row. That’s not the case for Reichensperger as, over the years, she’s learned to play at every spot on the court and genuinely enjoys the increased role in the back.
“I love the back row. I think my favorite skill in volleyball is reading. You can see the hitter and know where they’re going before they even touch the ball. As a blocker in the front, that’s important but you can see it more in the back row and just step in right where they’re about to hit it and steal the kill away from them. It’s a great feeling.”
Ending this season with 367 digs to go with her 1,056 career total, mom and Nighthawks head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger said her daughter’s ability to get it done in the back row is next level.
“You don’t see numbers like that from middles because middles come out,” Rogers-Reichensperger said. “It’s possible, but playing middle is so demanding because you are all over the net. She handles it though and reads so well. She was almost born with the ability to read the other side of the net as well as she does. She’s in the right spot at the right time, always. To be that all-around player, you don’t see it as much in middles and I think that makes what she does even more impressive.”
Coming into her final high school season, Reichensperger said she and her teammates had hopes, just like every other team, of making it to state. As the season progressed, those hopes started to feel a little bit more real.
“You always kind of say it jokingly,” Reichensperger said. “‘Oh, when we go to state, this is what we’re going to do.’ But as we played more games, we believed we could do it. We made it to that section final game and it was intense. None of us have ever seen a match like that before. We had never faced that pressure but getting there and being so close was such a fun way to go out as seniors.”
Rogers-Reichensperger said things got to a point where she and her coaching staff just needed to be as hands off as possible when it came to the run the team was making at season’s end.
“I said we had to back off and let them do their thing. It wasn’t just Hannah lifting these girls up. They were all lifting each other up and it was contagious. Everything started to click for them and it felt like the most cohesive team I have ever coached.”
Next fall, Reichensperger will attend Division I Illinois State University and play for the Redbirds. Coming from a small town and making it all the way to the D-I level, Reichensperger said the ability to be seen and get one’s own name out there is an important skill to have.
“Networking is so important. Reaching out to coaches and to players from bigger areas is something you have to do. I play club in Duluth so I do go down to a bigger city and we play in tournaments where you can be seen. Getting your name out there and marketing yourself is a big part of it. You can do that anywhere with the way technology and the internet is these days.”
When it comes to her game in a college setting, Reichensperger says she hopes to improve her blocking ability while getting to know her new teammates.
“Illinois State is a big blocking team. I know I’m a strong blocker but to get to their level is one of my goals. And then I just want to grow as a team with them. Making those connections with the team is something I’m super excited for.”
Looking at the mother-daughter relationship between Jodi and Hannah, both say it was stressful at times, but ultimately it brought the pair together in a way that can never be shaken.
“It would have been a lot easier in life if she hated volleyball,” Rogers-Reichensperger joked. “We would have had a lot more free time. But this was her dream. We never forced volleyball on her and it’s been an incredible journey to watch her grow and just improve her game and soak in all the knowledge. She’s going to do great in college. Her wings have gotten way too big for the nest.”
Hannah says the change from the home town feeling of playing with her friends while being coached by her mom will be an interesting transition, but one she looks forward to.
“I look back on everything with the team and my mom and it’s all just positive things. The mother-daughter relationship we have is so special. The volleyball part of it is cool on the court, but the time we spend together away from volleyball has brought us closer than ever. It’ll be weird not having her as a coach after high school and club, but not having her on the sidelines will give me a new perspective that I’m excited to see.”
—
In addition to Reichensperger, the All-Iron Range Volleyball Team includes: Natalie Nelmark and Maisy Sundblad of Northeast Range; Lindsey Baribeau, Kora Forsline and Allie Lamppa of Mesabi East; Emma Markovich, Lexi Hammer and Bri Miller of Greenway, Macy Westby and Rian Aune of Virginia; Brooke Thyen and Emily Kemp of Eveleth-Gilbert; Jordan Temple of Chisholm; Bella Scaia of Hibbing; Lauren Staples of Cherry; Abbi Shuster of North Woods; Rachel Coughlin and Kellen Thomas of Ely; Braya LaPlant and Lindsey Racine of Grand Rapids; Taylor Peck of Deer River; Ava Klennert of Hill City; Gabby Lira of Mountain Iron-Buhl and Adeline Gangl of Nashwauk-Keewatin.
