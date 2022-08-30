Refreshed Hibbing netters sweep Lumberjacks, 7-0

HIBBING — After a tough two weeks of matches, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team finally had a couple of days off Sunday and Monday.
The Bluejackets needed the rest, and it showed Tuesday as a refreshed Hibbing team cruised past Cloquet 7-0 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Even Bluejacket coach Gary Conda noticed a difference in his team after that two-day rest.
“The match I was most impressed with today was Bella Vincent, who played aggressively,” Conda said. “She played at another level.”
Vincent defeated Araya Kiminski at second singles by the scores of 6-0, 6-0.
“She got a lot better this summer,” Conda said. “She’s taken a few lessons, and now it’s starting to come about. She didn’t quite understand the strategy of the game. Now, it’s starting to click.
“Her game is evolving.”
Conda also liked the way his first doubles team of Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewertz played.
They beat Jordyn Rahkola and Frankie Halverson 6-0, 6-1.
“Claire and Abigail dominated,” Conda said. “It was the first time they’ve played together, but I expected them to do fine. Nothing changes for them. They have to get their serves in and rip their returns.
“They did a good job out there.”
One one player that impressed Conda was fourth singles player Opal Valeri, who beat Gabby Rennquist 6-0, 6-3.
“It was her first singles match of the year,” Conda said. “She’s strong. I don’t think she quite understands singles, but she is a little overpowering when she does play there. She should probably play there more.
“She’ll be playing there a lot more next year.”
In other singles matches, Mercedes Furin beat Alexis Goranson 6-1, 6-0 and Aune Boben beat Emile Mattinen 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Heidi Rasch and Bella Jaynes downed Ella Charter and Paige Goranson 6-1, 6-2, and Erin McCormick and Brylee Conda beat Emma Welch and Riley Goranson 6-4, 6-1.
The Bluejackets will now travel to Duluth to take on East and White Bear Lake at Longview Courts, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“White Bear is solid, and East isn’t a bad team,” Conda said. “We can’t take them lightly. They have some tennis players. We’re looking forward to getting some competition.”
