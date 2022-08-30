Refreshed Hibbing netters sweep Lumberjacks, 7-0

Hibbing’s Opal Valeri hits a forehand return during her fourth singles match with Cloquet’s Gabby Rennquist Tuesday at the Lincoln Courts.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — After a tough two weeks of matches, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team finally had a couple of days off Sunday and Monday.

The Bluejackets needed the rest, and it showed Tuesday as a refreshed Hibbing team cruised past Cloquet 7-0 at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

