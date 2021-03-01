MINNEAPOLIS — In two previous meetings with Minnehaha Academy, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has had plenty of success offensively against the Redhawks.
Minnehaha coach Lance Johnson and Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald were talking before the game about that success, and Johnson said his teams’ priority was to play better defense against Hibbing.
The Redhawks, who have no problem scoring offensively, finally put both of those things together en route to a 98-54 victory over the Bluejackets at the Minnehaha Academy High School Gymnasium.
Playing defense was Minnehaha Academy’s focal point during the game.
“What was glaring was there was an obvious difference level in focus and intensity today,” McDonald said. “In talking with their coaches, he talked to us about their concern defensively.
“In our last two games, we’ve been able to score well against them. They came out with more defensive awareness. They wanted to do that, and at the same time, run the court hard. They wanted to turn that defense into offense.”
That game plan worked to perfection.
“They did a masterful job at it, and we didn’t respond for the entire game, unfortunately, McDonald said.
The Redhawks would take a 54-26 lead at the half, and they never looked back.
“I’d say they had 37 twos, and at least 30 of them were at the rim,” McDonald said. “We had 15 rebounds, so they played well. They have the athletes and the size to make it hurt.
“I have to give them credit for that. For us, it was a slap in the face, but you move on. We can hang our heads about not being ready to move. We can blame the bus ride down, but we’ve done that plenty before.”
The Bluejackets were led by Tre Holmes with 11 points. Ayden McDonald and Mayson Brown both had nine and Hayden Verhel and Parker Maki had eight apiece.
“We can’t be sluggish when it’s game time against a team like that,” McDonald said. “If you are, they will tear you apart like they did today.”
Minnehaha Academy was led by Hercy Miller with 20 points. Chet Holmgren had 16, Mercy Miller 14, Chase Carter 13 and Isaiah Davis 12.
HHS 26 28 — 54
MA 54 44 — 98
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 8, Mayson Brown 9, Jack Grzybowski 6, Tre Holmes 11, Alex Chacich 1, Parker Maki 8, Eli Erickson 2, Ayden McDonald 9.
Minnehaha Academy: Jaylen Williamson 2, Noah Miesan 2, Prince Aligbe 6, Chase Carter 13, Isaiah Davis 12, Hercy Miller 20, Trent Finney 8, Nick Parten 3, Mercy Miller 14, Aiden Phelps 2, Chet Holmgren 16.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 6; Minnehaha Academy 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 12-16; Minnehaha Academy 7-7; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes 3, Carter, Hercy Miller, Parten, Mercy Miller 2.
