HIBBING — When Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wanted to upgrade his schedule, he wasn’t kidding.
For the past several seasons, McDonald held true to that decision, and Saturday, it showed.
Minnehaha Academy came to town with seven-footer Chet Holmgren and a support cast of many, the Redhawks came away with a 87-73 victory over the Bluejackets on Kevin McHale Court.
The No. 1 rated team in the state didn’t disappoint, with a number of thunderous dunks, including lob passes to Holmgren, who was nearly unstoppable under the basket, but Hibbing was able to hang with the Redhawks, for the most part.
“It was fun to compete against those guys,” Ayden McDonald said. “It was nice to see that even if we don’t play the best, we’re right there. We had a few key things we have to clean up, like better defense, better offensive possessions.
“It was nice to see we can compete with those guys. We’re looking forward to improving and seeing them again in two weeks.”
Even Minnehaha Academy coach Lance Johnson admitted that his team had a hard time matching up with the Bluejackets.
“We have a lot of respect for Hibbing because they have great players,” Johnson said. “They’re a match-up difficulty for us because we don’t guard the three very well. They shoot a lot of them.
“We always know they’re going to be tough. Last year, it was a 20-point game, but it was close. They scored 81 against us last year. Hibbing is tough.”
The Redhawks went on a 16-5 run to start the game and never looked back.
Holmgren, the seven-foot Division I prospect, had six points in that run, including one dunk.
“I wish we had a couple more runs like that,” Johnson said. “It was nice to get off to a good start.”
Minnehaha Academy had a 22-11 lead at one point, but the Bluejackets were undeterred.
Mayson Brown, who had scored 20 points the night before in North Branch, had eight points to keep Hibbing close in that initial run after that initial run.
When Holmgren went to the bench, Hibbing put up a run of its own.
A 12-4 run by Hibbing made it 26-23, but the Redhawks quickness finished the half on a 22-12 run to make it 49-35 at the half.
“We cut it to three, and we had a couple of key possessions where we turned it over and took some rushed shot,” Ayden said. “A 14-point loss to those guys, with stuff you can clean up, is encouraging for us. We have to realize that we have room to improve for April.”
Hibbing trailed 49-35 at the half, then came out with the first five points of the second half to make it 49-40, but the Redhawks turned on the jets again, going on a 12-2 run to lead 61-42.
Minnehaha Academy led 65-47 with 11:16 remaining.
Every time the Bluejackets made a run, the Redhawks always had an answer for it. Their transition game was a lot for Hibbing to handle.
“What makes it difficult, what makes it tough, what makes it challenging is when you’re not knocking down shots, they leak out to the other end, and they end up with dunks,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “That’s a learning experience for us.
“The way they play defense, they want a turnover right away or quick shot and a rebound. We had a difficult time competing with them on the glass today, and rightly so because of what they have for athletes and bodies. Those are the results you get when you turn the ball over.”
Hibbing ended the game on a 14-5 run, which gives the Bluejackets reason for optimism.
“We can play a whole lot better,” Joel said. “We have to learn from this. We have them again in two weeks, and if we get a little lucky, maybe somewhere down the road, too. We’ve got some maturing to do, some improvements we have to make.
“They capitalized on every mistake we had today. We hung with them, but there a couple of stretches Where they got away from us. What we proved is that we can be in the conversation in 3A. We reminded ourselves of that.”
Minnehaha Academy was led by Isaiah Davis with 24 points, followed by Holmgren with 23 and Hercy Miller 10.
McDonald led the Bluejackets with 20 points. Brown had 17, Parker Maki 14 and Tre Holmes 11.
MA 49 38 — 87
HHS 35 38 — 73
Minnehaha Academy: Prince Aligbe 8, Chase Carter 4, Isaiah Davis 24, Hercy Miller 10, Trent Finney 6, Nick Parten 3, Mercy Miller 9, Chet Holmgren 23.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 3, Mayson Brown 17, Jack Grzybowski 8, Tre Holmes 11, Parker Maki 14, Ayden McDonald 20.
Total Fouls: Minnehaha Academy 19; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: Mercy Miller, Brown, Gryzbowski; Free Throws: Minnehaha Academy 12-23; Hibbing 12-16; 3-pointers: Mercy Miller 3, Brown 2, Grzybowski 2, Holmes 3, Maki 2, McDonald 2.
