VIRGINIA — The Virginia American Legion baseball team already has a pair of wins under their belt this season and they hope to pick up a few more starting today with Post 239 set to host the annual Land of the Loon Tournament.
His third year at the helm of the Virginia senior legion team, head coach Tom Norman says this year’s team feels like it has all the pieces it needs in order to do something special.
“These kids have been playing together for a long time and I’ve coached a lot of them since my first year here,” Norman said. “This’ll be our last run together since a lot of them have graduated from high school. It feels like we have all the pieces we need but we just have to put them together this year.”
Post 239 will open the Land of the Loon Tournament tonight as they take on Lakeville at 7 p.m. They’ll follow that up with a 7 p.m. game against International Falls on Saturday and close things out with a 12:30 p.m. game against West Duluth on Sunday.
While Virginia will be short on numbers over the weekend, Norman says pitching depth is a strength of his squad this year and should come in handy in the tournament.
“I like the depth we have there this year. A lot of the guys can throw. Overall, I like how experienced the guys are as a team. The goal right now is to stay healthy getting through these games. We may not have a lot of bodies but I know we have the right ones. If we can stay healthy and play our game, we’ll be just fine.”
Most of Virginia’s players are coming off of the spring high school season. Compared to 2020, where area teams missed out on spring ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norman says there’s a world of difference in where his players are at.
“I can tell that their arms are better compared to last summer. They’ve had a full season of spring ball behind them. The guys are hitting better to start too. The high school season really helped them get in shape and they had a great run there so that should carry over into the summer.
“Last year, we just had to run into everything almost brand new without having spring ball so having that to lean on this year should be a big help.”
Norman, a VHS and Mesabi Range College alum, says it’s been a treat to coach this group of players throughout the years and is even more pleased to know that many of them will be playing baseball for the Norsemen next year.
“It’s fun to see them keep going because I know how much they all love this sport. For me, those two extra years of playing ball at Mesabi was a great thing to have. You always want to keep playing, you want to keep going so to see them want to continue on with the sport as long as they can is great to see. Even better, them staying local means I get to go and watch them play even when they’re done here.”
What exactly can Post 239 accomplish this year? Norman thinks the American Legion Division II State Tournament is a reasonable goal.
“I feel like we have what it takes to go as deep as possible, even make it to state. I would like to make it there and I think these guys deserve it. They’ve put the time in and put the work in. I keep saying it but it feels like we have all the right pieces. In the end, it’ll come down to how we put them together.”
