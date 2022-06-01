CHERRY — When Darrell Bjerklie took over the Cherry High School softball program in 1999, he promised his team they would one day win a playoff game.
A total of 23 years later, Bjerklie has one of the most successful programs in Section 7A, with numerous trips to the state tournament, at least nine to be exact.
The Tigers will try to make it nine appearances today when they take on Moose Lake-Willow River, beginning at 3 p.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet.
Cherry is undefeated in the tournament, so the Rebels will have to win twice if they want to advance to state for the first time since 1982, when they won the state title.
“This has taken a lot of work,” Bjerklie said. “I remember back to when I first started, they told me they had never won a playoff game. I made a promise to them, and guaranteed them that we would win one, one day.
“It took a long time to break through because there was a lot of self doubt. This has been accomplished by a lot of different people, not just me.”
If Cherry wants to make a return trip, it must slow down a Moose Lake-Willow River team that has scored 24 runs in its past two games.
“We’re hoping they used up all of their hits, runs and they’re tired,” Bjerklie said with a chuckle. “They’re a good team. We played them during the season, and we watched them play a couple of teams.
“They got where they deserved to be. They’ve worked hard to get there. They weren’t taking any prisoners last Tuesday.”
The Rebels were the No. 1 seed heading into the tournament, but they got knocked off by Carlton/Wrenshall 2-1. They came back to beat the Raptors 10-0 in an elimination-semifinal contest Tuesday.
“They have a fast team, so we’re dealing with speed,” Bjerklie said. “They’re also a hungry team. They haven’t been there since 1982. They’ve been a scoring machine, so we need to score some runs.
“If our pitching and defense can keep the run count down, and we score more than them, that will be a good day, but we’re preparing to play two because you never know what can happen.”
Bjerklie is hoping that the experiences his team has had this season plays an integral part in this matchup.
“It’s been a growing process all year with the three phases of the game,” Bjerklie said. “It’s maturity in all of them, pitching, fielding and hitting. Hopefully, we’ve challenged them enough.
“We played the best teams in northern Minnesota to help them grow and get ready for a game like this. The two best teams are playing for the section title. Now, it’s who can win that battle? They’ve grown and matured enough to go out there and put up a good fight against a good team and come out on the victorious side.”
