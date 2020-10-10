Rangers young, but have experience playing together

MOUNTAIN IRON — Rangers volleyball head coach Megan Preiner believes the experience her girls have playing together will pay dividends this season.
“They’re team chemistry is really awesome,’’ she said of the girls that played together on the volleyball team and in other sports. “The ninth- and 10th-graders have played together a lot,’’ which is one of the team’s strengths.
On the flipside, Mountain Iron-Buhl has just two seniors and two juniors to help lead the team.
“That is a pretty small number of girls’’ in those grades considering the squad lost seven seniors to graduation (Laney Ryan, Skylar Mattila, McKinley Kvas, Abby White, Mia Ganyo, Morgan Dircks and Miah Gellerstedt).
For the 2020 season, the Rangers will look to returning players Paris Pontinen, senior setter and outside hitter; Maleah Milton, junior back row specialist; Sage Ganyo, sophomore setter; Jordan Zubich, freshman middle hitter; and Hali Savela, freshman setter.
Others expected to contribute in a season moved to the spring due to coronavirus and back to the fall recently include senior Sidney Mattila, who hasn’t played before; junior Jacie Kvas; freshman Gabby Lira; and freshman Zoe Bialczik.
As the Rangers get ready to open the season at North Woods Monday night, Preiner believes her squad will be “more of a scrappy team’’ rather than one that is a strong presence up at the net. Zubich is the team’s only tall girl, she said, which makes her a good fit for the middle.
At this point, the club’s weakness is not having a lot of varsity experience coming into the new year, and only a couple of weeks of practice to get ready.
“That is a big switch for a lot of the girls. The speed of the game is a lot quicker. It will take some adjusting to.’’
Despite being a little bit lower on numbers this year, the recent return to playing in the fall season has been welcomed.
“We were super excited’’ when the Minnesota State High School League reversed their earlier decision.
“The girls kept asking for updates and came into my classroom’’ as the MSHSL was meeting. “We were all super anxious. The girls are ready for some normalcy.’’
What is the MI-B outlook for 2020?
Preiner said she took as many notes as she could in her first year coaching MI-B (2019) and talked a lot with her team about competing with every team on the schedule and showing up to play each night.
If the effort and attitude is there every night then the Rangers should be able to fare pretty well, she said. “I think we can roll with everybody.’’
