ST. PAUL — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team ended their season on the final day of the state tournament, defeating Nevis 70-35 to take the Class A Consolation Championship title at Concordia University, St. Paul.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers in the win with 23 points, including seven made threes to up her single-season record total to 137. Zubich was also named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.
Hali Savela added 12. Sage Ganyo and Ava Butler finished with 11 each. Nevis was led by Ava Isaacson’s 12 points. Mya Stacey finished with 11.
On their battle with the Tigers, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said Nevis gave MI-B some troubles in the first half.
“Their length inside gave us a lot of issues in the beginning,” Buffetta said. “We needed to speed the game up a little and we struggled with that for a while. Once the second half got going, we picked it up a bit and the tempo was more to our liking and we were playing more like we needed to.”
On the season as a whole, Buffetta says it was still a massive success despite Thursday’s quarterfinal loss.
“All year there was that No. 1 ranking thing hanging over our heads and I told the girls I think we were able to handle that as well as we could. Obviously Thursday was disappointing but these girls bounced back the last two days and played hard. We finished on a high note which was nice to see.”
Of his four seniors in Butler, Lauren Maki, Brooke Niska and Jacie Kvas, Buffetta said their final game was an emotional one.
“They poured a lot into this program over the years. It was emotional for them and all of MI-B girls basketball. They put in the work and they should be proud of the accomplishments they’ve had as a group. I don’t think they’d trade this experience for anything.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl finishes with a record of 29-4.
NHS 22 13 — 35
MIB 32 38 — 70
Nevis: Ava Isaacson 12, Addi Lindow 4, Kayli Bessler 8, Mya Stacey 11; Three pointers: Bessler 1, Stacey 1; Free throws: 17-28; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 23, Brooke Niska 6, Gabby Lira 1, Sage Ganyo 11, Ava Butler 11, Suzy Aubrey 2, Lauren Maki 2, Aniyah Thomas 2; Three pointers: Savela 2, Zubich 7, Niska 2, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
