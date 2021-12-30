ST. CLOUD — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got another standout performance from sophomore Jordan Zubich at the Granite City Classic, as the Rangers defeated Rockford 68-21.
Zubich poured in 24 points including six three pointers to lead the MI-B to the win. 21 of those points came in the first half. Sage Ganyo followed up her 22-point performance from Wednesday with 12 points on Thursday. Brooke Niska also finished in double figures for the Rangers with 10.
The Rams were led by Kaitlyn Ellberts with seven points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-1) will travel to International Falls on Monday.
RHS 8 13 — 21
MIB 39 29 — 68
Rockford: Aliyah Robran 2, Cassia Cady 3, Mae Weiss 2, Makayla Graunke 4, Julia Houghton 3, Kaitlyn Ellberts 7; Three pointers: Cady 1, Graunke 1, Houghton 1, Ellberts 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 7, Hali Savela 7, Jordan Zubich 24, Brooke Niska 10, Sage Ganyo 12, Ava Butler 6, Suzy Aubrey 2; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Niska 2; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Thief River Falls 4,
Rock Ridge 1
At Thief River Falls, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team got a goal from Karson Intihar in the second period, but they couldn’t keep Thief River Falls from finding the back of the net Wednesday as they fell 4-1 to the Prowlers.
Intihar’s goal came at 7:45 in the second period after the Wolverines were already trailing by two. He was assisted by Brennan Peterson on the play.
Unable to get it any closer than a one-score game, Rock Ridge let in two more Thief River Falls goals with Jonah Lunsetter scoring in the second and Braydin Lund sealing things late in the third.
Wolverines goalie Ian Kangas took the loss in net and finished the game with 28 saves. The Prowlers’ Brett Holmer had 16.
Rock Ridge faced off with Crookston Thursday in Thief River Falls. Results from that game will be in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
RR 0 1 0 — 1
TRF 1 2 1 — 4
First Period
1, T, Brendan Bottem (Tysen Loeffler, Jace Erickson), PP, 12:48.
Second Period
2, T, Morgan Rude (Jonah Lunsetter, Isaiah Villarreal), 3:13; 3, R, Karson Intihar (Brennan Peterson), 7:45; 4, T, Lunsetter (Villarreal), 11:42.
Third Period
5, Braydin Lund (Bottem, Max Arlt), 14:24.
Penalty-Minutes: RR 2-4; TRF 4-8.
Goalie saves: Ian Kangas, RR, 9-8-11—28; Brett Holmber, TRF, 2-10-4—16.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Holy Angels 6,
Rock Ridge 0
At Richfield, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team faced off with the Academy of Holy Angels for the second time in a week on Wednesday, this time falling to the stars by a score of 6-0.
Skating to a scoreless first period, Holy Angels took over in the second period with two goals before piling on four more in the third to get the win. The Stars outshot the Wolverines 38-10.
Six different players scored for Holy Angels with Ella Clow leading the way with one goal and two assists on the day.
Rock Ridge netminder Daisy Andrews stopped 32 shots in the loss.
Rock Ridge took on Visitation on Thursday in St. Paul. The results from that game will be available in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
RR 0 0 0 — 0
AHA 0 2 4 — 6
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, HA, Harper Poheling (Berit Loichle, Audrey Garton), PP, 0:39; 2, HA, Reagan Loichle (Isabella Brama), 16:31.
Third Period
3, HA, Bella LaMere (Ella Clow), 0:35; 4, Clow (LaMere), PP, 10:05; 5, HA, Ava Dean (Emilie Anderson, R. Loichle), 11:40; 6, HA, Garton (Clow), 12:08.
Penalties-Minutes: RR 3-6; AHA 4-8.
Goalie saves: Daisy Andrews, RR, 14-9-9—32; Zoe Rimstad, AHA, 6-2-2—10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.