HOPKINS — Just hours after watching the football team capture a state championship, the No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball team picked up a big win of their own, dominating No. 3 Hayfield 79-33 at Hopkins.

The Rangers' three headed monster in senior Sage Ganyo and juniors Jordan Zubich and Hali Savela combined for over 60 points for MI-B with Zubich leading the way with 24. Savela finished with 22 and Ganyo ended with 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments