HOPKINS — Just hours after watching the football team capture a state championship, the No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball team picked up a big win of their own, dominating No. 3 Hayfield 79-33 at Hopkins.
The Rangers' three headed monster in senior Sage Ganyo and juniors Jordan Zubich and Hali Savela combined for over 60 points for MI-B with Zubich leading the way with 24. Savela finished with 22 and Ganyo ended with 19.
Hayfield's Kristen Watson led the Vikings with 17. Natalie Beaver chipped in with 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-1) will host Red Lake on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
MIB 48 31 — 79
HHS 17 16 — 33
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 22, Jordan Zubich 24, Gabby Lira 7, Sage Ganyo 19, Lindsay Olin 1, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Savela 4, Zubich 2, Ganyo 1, Neyens 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Hayfield: Kristen Watson 17, JoJo Tempel 6, Natalie Beaver 10; Three pointers: Watson 2, Beaver 1; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Two Harbors 66,
Ely 47
ELY — The Ely girls' basketball team struggled when it came to taking care of the ball and getting solid looks as they fell to Two Harbors 66-47 on Saturday.
Madeline Perry led the Wolves in the loss with 14 points. Grace LaTourell finished with 13.
The Agates were paced by Karly Holm, who poured in a game-high 30 points. Rachel Bopp added 12 and Ava Fosness chipped in with 11.
Ely (1-1) will travel to International Falls on Friday.
TH 32 34 — 66
Ely 24 23 — 47
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 30, Rachel Bopp 12, Brooklyn Nelson 3, Belle Bolle 2, Olivia Fosness 8, Ava Fosness 11; Three pointers: Holm 3, Bopp 2, Nelson 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Maisy Sundblad 3, Madeline Kallberg 4, Sarah Visser 1, Grace LaTourell 13, Zoe Mackenzie 6, Clare Thomas 6, Madeline Perry 14; Three pointers: Sundblad 1, LaTourell 3, Mackenzie 2, Perry 1; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
BOYS' HOCKEY
Albert Lea 6,
Rock Ridge 4
EVELETH — Tied 3-3 after the end of the first period, the Albert Lea Tigers outscored Rock Ridge 3-1 the rest of the way to earn a 6-4 win Saturday at the Hippodrome.
Isaac Flatley led the Wolverines with two goals on the day. Carson Mast and Ryan Manninen added one score each. Dylan Hedley had two assists while Rory Cope-Robinson, Levi Flatley and Sam Troutwine all picked up one of their own.
Spencer Vanbeek and Connor Pirsig led Albert Lea, each grabbing two goals and an assist in the win.
Rock Ridge goalies Levi Maki and Wade Harsila split time in the net with Harsila stopping eight of 12 before being replaced by Maki in the second period. Maki finished the game and stopped 16 of 18.
AL 3 1 2 — 6
RR 3 0 1 — 4
First Period
1, AL, Spencer Vanbeek (Connor Pirsig), 4:28; 2, RR, Carson Mast (Dylan Hedley), 9:41; 3, RR, Ryan Manninen (Rory Cope-Robinson), SH, 14:38; 4, AL, Pirsig (Tim Chalmers, Jack Ladlie), PP, 15:18; 5, AL, Pirsig (Max Edwin), 15:42; 6, RR, Isaac Flatley (Levi Flatley, Hedley).
Second Period
7, AL, Vanbeek (unassisted), 6:59.
Third Period
8, AL, Edwin (Jaegar Larson, Vanbeek), 0:38; 9, RR, I. Flatley (Sam Troutwine), 1:24; 10, AL, Joseph Yoon (unassisted), 7:33.
Penalties-Minutes: Albert Lea 8-16; Rock Ridge 6-15.
Goalie saves: Ledger Stadheim, AL, 11-18-11—40; Wade Harsila, RR, 6-2-x—8; Levi Maki, RR, x-3-13—16.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud Tech 83,
Mesabi Range
ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range women's basketball team fell behind early and could never catch up as they fell to St. Cloud Tech 83-44 on Friday.
Anna Fink led the Norse in the loss with 20 points. The Cyclones were led by Erin Knisley's 22 points and Demya Riley's 21 points. Rylie DeMaine added 12.
MR 6 8 11 19 — 44
SCT 17 22 22 22 — 83
Mesabi Range: Kylie Anderson 5, Bonnie Taylor 1, Elizabeth Hey 6, Anna Fink 20, Deetra Davis 7, Kataja Young 4, Janie Potts 1; Three pointers: Anderson 1, hey 1, Fink 2; Free throws: 12-32; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
St. Cloud Tech: Demya Riley 21, Jackie Lindsay 8, Rylie DeMaine 12, Allison Fritz 1, Erin Knisley 22, Camryn Patten 3, Keshona McGaughey 3, Ailee Fratzke 5, Sarah Harris 4, Gabby Weber 4; Three pointers: Riley 4, DeMaine 2, Patten 1, McGaughey 1, Fratzke 1, Harris 1; FRee throws: 9-15; Total fouls: 29; Fouled out: Patten.
M. State-Fergus Falls 63
Mesabi Range 41
FERGUS FALLS — The Lady Norse dropped their second game of the weekend on Saturday, falling to M. State-Fergus Falls 63-41.
Anna Fink led Mesabi Range in the loss with 14 points. Kylie Anderson chipped in with nine. Deetra Davis collected 13 boards.
Kiera Cox led the Spartans with 15 points. Lindsey Kurz had 14 and Itzel Salazar finished with 12.
Mesabi Range (0-7) will travel to Gogebic on Wednesday.
MR 10 8 4 19 — 41
MSFF 17 13 18 15 — 63
Mesabi Rage: Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 6, Anna Fink 14, Deetra Davis 6, Kylie Anderson 9; Three pointers: Fink 2, Anderson 3; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Fergus Falls: Lindsey Kurz 14, Brooke Finken 4, Ashley Dreger 4, Itzel Salazar 12, Kiera Cox 15, Hailey Nelson 6, Emily Dehler 2, Keely Foler 6; Three pointers: None; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
MEN'S BASKETBALL.
St. Cloud Tech 65,
Mesabi Range 43
ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker on Friday, falling to St. Cloud Tech 65-63 in a nonconference matchup.
Nataj Sanders led the Norse in the loss with 16 points. Ziaire Davis finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Mark Campbell added 10 points.
The Cyclones were paced by Isaiah Fosters' 14 points. Reace Anders added 12. Semaj Threats and Ibn Khalid each tallied 10.
MR 32 31 — 63
SCT 29 36 — 65
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 8, Mark Campbell 10, Kaleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 16, Ziaire Davis 10, Zion Sanford 9, Chris Rogers 2, Vance Alexander 2, Michael Johnson 2; Three pointers: Campbell 2, Sanders 1; Free throws: 10-21; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Roberts.
Mesabi Range 84
M. State-Fergus Falls 82
FERGUS FALLS — Falling by just two the night before, the Norsemen redeemed themselves on Saturday, grabbing an 84-82 win over M. State-Fergus Falls.
Five Mesabi Range players finished in double figures with Mark Campbell and Johnny Spencer leading with 15 points. Glentrel Carter, Nataj Sanders and Ziaire Davis all finished with 13.
The Spartans were led by a trio of 20-point performances with Mikele Kambalo, Yonis Mohamud and Noel Kabanga combining for 60. Foday Sherrif added 17.
Mesabi Range (5-4) will travel to Gogebic on Wednesday.
MR 42 42 — 84
MSFF 42 40 — 82
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 15, Kaleb Roberts 6, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 13, Zion Sanford 4, Chris Rogers 5, Johnny Spencer 15; Three pointers: Carter 1, Campbell 2, Spencer 3; Free throws: 10-23; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Fergus Falls: Mikele Kambalo 20, Yonins Mohamud 20, Matt Gooselaw 2, Foday Sheriff 17, Noel Kabanga 20, Malchi Thomas 3; Three poitners: Kambalo 4, Mohamud 4, Sheriff 3, Kabanga 2, Thomas 1; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: none.
